Chetan Ghai Joins CONNEX 2025 Lineup

Working closely with Agero’s product, marketing, client solutions and operations groups, while leaning heavily on his nearly 30 years of experience transforming product offerings and leading large teams, he focuses his team on driving innovation to develop and deliver exceptional digital roadside assistance and accident support experiences for consumers, identifying opportunities to grow, and strengthen policyholder loyalty and engagement.

This year’s conference will take place at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, September 23-25, with the theme of “Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.”

On the first day, Group 1 attendees will tour the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant — the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the United States — which assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Infiniti QX60. An evening reception will cap off the day. The second day will be full of presentations, a National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides gifting, and another evening reception. The final day has a half day of presentations, lunch, and Group 2’s tour of the Nissan plant.

In addition, during that same week, the Changing and Saving Lives Music City Golf Fundraiser hosted by the National Auto Body Council will take place Sept. 22, as well as the Music City Collision Conference on Sept. 26 and 27, hosted by the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association at the Southwestern Conference Center.

Early bird registration is available here, as are submissions for speaking proposals and sporsorships for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.