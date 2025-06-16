SEMA Battle of the Builders Opens Registration

Every year, the best builds and the boldest customizations face-off in the industry's leading vehicle competition to see who will be crowned the next Battle of the Builders Presented by Mothers champion. There's only one way to find out if you have what it takes.

Applications are open for the 2025 SEMA Battle of the Builders Presented by Mothers at semabotb.com. All builders with a vehicle displayed at the 2025 SEMA Show may enter the competition before the deadline on October 17.

The 2025 SEMA Battle of the Builders will recognize class champions as the best in four categories:

Hot Rod & Hot Rod Truck

4 Wheel Drive & Off-Road

Sport Compact, Import Performance, Luxury & Exotic

Young Guns

Only one of the class champions will be crowned the overall BOTB champion during this year's SEMA Show, which takes place from November 4-7 in Las Vegas.

“[To] be crowned the 2024 SEMA Battle of the Builders overall winner [is] an amazing accolade. The competition every year is incredibly fierce, and we've been following it for years,” said Noah Alexander, who secured the overall win in 2024 with his '68 Dodge Charger. “Some of the people we look up to the most in the industry have won this award, so to appear alongside those people is really incredible. The best for us was the incredible people we met. It was just amazing to talk to all of these other builders and hear what they do.”

Industry experts will review all qualifying applications, including vehicle descriptions and photos. On Monday, November 3, prior to the official opening of the 2025 SEMA Show, the SEMA Battle of the Builders Judges will walk the show floor looking at dozens of Battle of the Builders entries up close and in person. Judges will then select the top 40 finalists in the competition (10 from each category).

After the top 40 finalists are announced, the top 10 from the Young Guns category will compete in their own competition to determine their top 3 finalists on November 5. At the same time, the Judges will narrow down the top 3 from the other three categories to round out the overall top 12 finalists – three from each category. On November 6, the top 12 finalists then become the judges and select from amongst themselves who are the top 4 category winners and who is named the Top Overall Builder of the SEMA Battle of the Builders.

Battle of the Builders Young Guns Category

Supporting and inspiring young builders is crucial to the future of the automotive specialty-equipment market. The Young Guns category is designed to encourage young builders to pursue their passions and shine the light on the up-and-coming builders.

Young Guns is a designation within the overall competition to recognize builders who are under the age of 29, as of November 7. Those who meet the criteria and have selected the Young Guns category on the online application are eligible to participate. In addition, all eligible Young Guns applicants who have submitted their online application before August 15 may be selected to compete in one or more virtual regional Golden Ticket competitions for the chance to win a Golden Ticket SEMA Show prize package. The eligible applicants who are selected will be contacted separately by the Battle of the Builder operations team via email or phone.

For more information and to apply, visit the Battle of the Builders webpage here. For the complete BOTB Terms and Conditions, visit here.

Attendee registration for the 2025 SEMA Show, November 4-7 in Las Vegas, is now available online here. Online registration for qualified professional attendees is $50 per person through Friday, June 27. Starting June 28, the rate increases to $75, and as of September 27, registration online or onsite will be $100. A SEMA Show badge includes access to both the SEMA Show and AAPEX.

For updates on SEMA Fest, the one-day musical and motorsports festival on Friday, November 7, or to purchase "SEMA Show Friday – Open to the Public" tickets, visit the SEMA Fest website here.