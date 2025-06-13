Axalta and Automotive Color and Supply Partner for Estimate Profit Event

Axalta and Automotive Color and Supply Corp. are partnering to provide Estimate for Profit on July 16 in Indianapolis.

Facilitated by Stuart Pope, the event will provide an industry update on common themes in the trade today, tips and tricks for writing estimates that effect your bottom line, highlight what you’re missing and where to find it, and tips on research and documentation.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET at Automotive Color and Supply, 4415 Saguaro Trail, Indianapolis.



To register, contact your ACS Account Manager or email [email protected]. Include "Estimate for Profit Class: RSVP" in the subject line.