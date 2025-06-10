June 10 Webinar: Solving Programming Challenges
Garage Guru Jose Vazquez provides tips and tricks for success as he delves into a range of real-world issues and challenges that automotive technicians frequently encounter while working in the field during the webinar “Solving Programming Challenges,” at 4 p.m. ET. on Tuesday, June 10. The free webinar is made possible by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
Drawing on his extensive experience, Vazquez will discuss diagnostic strategies and common pitfalls and provides step-by-step, hands-on demonstrations of module programming procedures along with assistance from Garage Guru Josh Whiteman.
Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Automatic email delivery of the certificate can take up to one week.
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. Register here.
For help in preparing for ASE certification, go to passthease.com. Motor Age Training’s library of books, practice tests, and video resources is edited by ASE Master Technicians with years of experience in repair processes. Each product is designed to help you prepare for and pass your ASE certification exam – guaranteed.
The newest ASE Study Guide in the Motor Age Training lineup, the L4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist guide helps users prepare for and pass this critical exam. The L4 test is an advanced level certification from ASE that is geared toward technicians who diagnose, repair, and calibrate advanced driver assistance systems in modern automobiles and light trucks.
The L4 test consists of 40 scored multiple-choice questions and 10 unscored questions, but to help you prepare we include 70 sample questions to measure your knowledge. Half of the questions on the test require the use of the ADAS Composite Vehicle Type 1 Reference, which is included in this study guide. The Composite Vehicle Reference features descriptions of systems, components, calibration procedures, and wiring schematics that are included in the composite vehicle. If you pass the L4 test and have at least three years of appropriate hands-on working experience (relevant training may substitute for some of the experience), you will be certified as an ASE Advanced Level Specialist.