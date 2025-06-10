June 10 Webinar: Solving Programming Challenges

Garage Guru Jose Vazquez provides tips and tricks for success as he delves into a range of real-world issues and challenges that automotive technicians frequently encounter while working in the field during the webinar “Solving Programming Challenges,” at 4 p.m. ET. on Tuesday, June 10. The free webinar is made possible by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

Drawing on his extensive experience, Vazquez will discuss diagnostic strategies and common pitfalls and provides step-by-step, hands-on demonstrations of module programming procedures along with assistance from Garage Guru Josh Whiteman.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Automatic email delivery of the certificate can take up to one week.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. Register here.