AVTECC Launches Automotive Instructors Institute to Advance Skills-Based Training and Certification
The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition will hold the inaugural AVTECC Automotive Instructors Institute from July 28-August 1, at Jefferson Community & Technical College in Louisville, Kentucky.
The institute is a comprehensive professional development event designed to equip automotive educators with hands-on certification training and innovative instructional strategies.
This week-long event offers two distinct tracks.
- Certification and Proctor Training. Participants can earn AVTECC certifications in:
- EV Safe® Certification (July 28)
- ADAS Calibration Technician Certification (July 29–30)
- Vehicle Maintenance Certification (July 31–August 1)
This track also prepares instructors to deliver AVTECC certifications at their respective institutions.
2. Teaching the Kinesthetic Learner. A five-day immersive course focusing on effective strategies for engaging hands-on learners. Topics include:
- Understanding diverse learning styles and outcomes
- Developing lesson plans and assessments
- Effective content delivery and classroom management
“Our organization believes that skills-based training and certification are the key to preparing highly-qualified technicians,” said Dave Macholz, president and CEO of AVTECC. “The Instructor Institute is a significant step towards that goal, providing educators with knowledge and resources necessary to train the next generation of skilled automotive technicians.”
The event is a great opportunity for secondary, post-secondary, and professional automotive training program instructors seeking to enhance their teaching methodologies and obtain industry-recognized certifications.
All classes run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pricing:
- Teaching the Kinesthetic Learner: $1,295
- Certification and Proctor Training (Full Week): $1,295
- 1-Day EV Safe Certification: $495
- 2-Day ADAS Calibration Certification: $695
- 2-Day Vehicle Maintenance Certification: $695
Suggested accommodations are available at the Courtyard Louisville Downtown, 100 S 2nd Street, Louisville, Kentucky.
For more information or to register, click here.