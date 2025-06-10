AVTECC Launches Automotive Instructors Institute to Advance Skills-Based Training and Certification

The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition will hold the inaugural AVTECC Automotive Instructors Institute from July 28-August 1, at Jefferson Community & Technical College in Louisville, Kentucky.

The institute is a comprehensive professional development event designed to equip automotive educators with hands-on certification training and innovative instructional strategies.

This week-long event offers two distinct tracks.

Certification and Proctor Training. Participants can earn AVTECC certifications in:

EV Safe® Certification (July 28)

ADAS Calibration Technician Certification (July 29–30)

Vehicle Maintenance Certification (July 31–August 1)

This track also prepares instructors to deliver AVTECC certifications at their respective institutions.

2. Teaching the Kinesthetic Learner. A five-day immersive course focusing on effective strategies for engaging hands-on learners. Topics include:

Understanding diverse learning styles and outcomes

Developing lesson plans and assessments

Effective content delivery and classroom management

“Our organization believes that skills-based training and certification are the key to preparing highly-qualified technicians,” said Dave Macholz, president and CEO of AVTECC. “The Instructor Institute is a significant step towards that goal, providing educators with knowledge and resources necessary to train the next generation of skilled automotive technicians.”

The event is a great opportunity for secondary, post-secondary, and professional automotive training program instructors seeking to enhance their teaching methodologies and obtain industry-recognized certifications.

All classes run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pricing:

Teaching the Kinesthetic Learner: $1,295

Certification and Proctor Training (Full Week): $1,295

1-Day EV Safe Certification: $495

2-Day ADAS Calibration Certification: $695

2-Day Vehicle Maintenance Certification: $695

Suggested accommodations are available at the Courtyard Louisville Downtown, 100 S 2nd Street, Louisville, Kentucky.

For more information or to register, click here.