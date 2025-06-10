    AVTECC Launches Automotive Instructors Institute to Advance Skills-Based Training and Certification

    June 10, 2025
    The new comprehensive professional development event will equip automotive educators with hands-on certification training and innovative instructional strategies.
    AVTECC
    The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition will hold the inaugural AVTECC Automotive Instructors Institute from July 28-August 1, at Jefferson Community & Technical College in Louisville, Kentucky. 

    The institute is a comprehensive professional development event designed to equip automotive educators with hands-on certification training and innovative instructional strategies. 

    This week-long event offers two distinct tracks. 

    1. Certification and Proctor Training. Participants can earn AVTECC certifications in: 
    • EV Safe® Certification (July 28) 
    • ADAS Calibration Technician Certification (July 29–30) 
    • Vehicle Maintenance Certification (July 31–August 1) 

    This track also prepares instructors to deliver AVTECC certifications at their respective institutions. 

        2. Teaching the Kinesthetic Learner. A five-day immersive course focusing on effective strategies for engaging hands-on learners. Topics include: 

    • Understanding diverse learning styles and outcomes 
    • Developing lesson plans and assessments 
    • Effective content delivery and classroom management 

    “Our organization believes that skills-based training and certification are the key to preparing highly-qualified technicians,” said Dave Macholz, president and CEO of AVTECC. “The Instructor Institute is a significant step towards that goal, providing educators with knowledge and resources necessary to train the next generation of skilled automotive technicians.” 

    The event is a great opportunity for secondary, post-secondary, and professional automotive training program instructors seeking to enhance their teaching methodologies and obtain industry-recognized certifications. 

    All classes run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

    Pricing: 

    • Teaching the Kinesthetic Learner: $1,295 
    • Certification and Proctor Training (Full Week): $1,295 
    • 1-Day EV Safe Certification: $495 
    • 2-Day ADAS Calibration Certification: $695 
    • 2-Day Vehicle Maintenance Certification: $695 

    Suggested accommodations are available at the Courtyard Louisville Downtown, 100 S 2nd Street, Louisville, Kentucky. 

    For more information or to register, click here

