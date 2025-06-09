Michael Bradshaw Selected as New SCRS Board Chairman

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists appointed Michael Bradshaw, vice president of K&M Collision in North Carolina, as the new Chairman of the Board.

Bradshaw, who previously served as vice chairman, succeeds outgoing Chair Amber Alley, manager at Barsotti’s Body & Fender. The transition was formally introduced during the SCRS open board meeting on Thursday, May 15.



Reflecting on the sacrifices made by his father to run a small, family-owned repair shop, Bradshaw shared his passion for industry advocacy in a moving acceptance address.



“He made a lot of sacrifices that he’s paying for now...and this is a way that I can help give back what I’ve learned to make it easier for everybody that comes after me in this industry,” Bradshaw said. “It’s humbling to lead this organization into the next chapter, and I’m committed to continuing the work that supports collision repairers across the country.”

Alley, who will remain involved as Immediate Past Chair, called her experience “humbling,” emphasizing the importance of mentorship in her journey.

“We’re working on some amazing initiatives, and I’m excited to see the impact Michael and our new and existing board members will have over the next two years,” said Alley.

In addition to Bradshaw, the organization welcomes a newly elected executive team:

Kris Burton, owner of Rosslyn Auto Body, will serve as vice chairman, and was reelected to his seat on the board.

Andrew Batenhorst, body shop manager at Pacific BMW Collision Center, will serve as Secretary.