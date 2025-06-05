    SCRS Quick Tip: Differences Between R-1234yf and R-134a

    June 5, 2025
    Barry Dorn and I-CAR's Jason Hauboldt discuss key insights on refrigerant machines, oil compatibility, and why checking OEM service and repair information is critical in less than four minutes.
    Related To:
    SCRS
    6840a110682fa95d21bfbd61 Untitled 69

    Curious about the differences between R-134a and R-1234yf refrigerants? In this Society of Collision Repair Specialists Quick Tip video, Barry Dorn and Jason Hauboldt from I-CAR break down why manufacturers made the switch, how the systems differ, and considerations for automotive A/C service in the collision repair environment. 

    They also cover key insights on refrigerant machines, oil compatibility, and why checking OEM service and repair information is critical. Technicians, repair planners or anyone interested in learning about the technology will find it a must-watch for understanding modern vehicle cooling systems.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading