SCRS Quick Tip: Differences Between R-1234yf and R-134a

Curious about the differences between R-134a and R-1234yf refrigerants? In this Society of Collision Repair Specialists Quick Tip video, Barry Dorn and Jason Hauboldt from I-CAR break down why manufacturers made the switch, how the systems differ, and considerations for automotive A/C service in the collision repair environment.

They also cover key insights on refrigerant machines, oil compatibility, and why checking OEM service and repair information is critical. Technicians, repair planners or anyone interested in learning about the technology will find it a must-watch for understanding modern vehicle cooling systems.