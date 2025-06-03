Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Ray’s Collision in Alabama and Georgia

Wren’s Collision Group acquired Ray’s Collision of Auburn in Auburn, Alabama, and Ray’s Collision of Columbus in Columbus, Georgia, expanding its footprint to 18 locations across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, according to a news release.

The expansion into Alabama adds a state-of-the-art facility equipped for comprehensive collision repair services and advanced repair techniques, according to a news release. The Columbus location offers a full suite of collision repair services including expert frame repair, paint refinishing, and insurance claims assistance.

“We’re incredibly honored that Dana Hendrix has entrusted us with continuing the legacy they’ve built here in Auburn,” said James Wren, owner of Wren’s Collision Group. “It’s not just about acquiring a new shop – it's about joining a new community. And we’re ready to bring our full dedication to the people of Auburn.”

Wren also said they’re excited to join the Columbus community and understand the pride and dedication it takes to successfully run a family-owned community business.

“As we continue to grow in Southwest George and now Alabama, our mission remains the same – to invest in the people and communities we serve,” he said. “Columbus is a vibrant, forward-moving city, and we’re proud to be a part of its future.”

Wren’s Collision Group is known throughout the Southeast for its commitment to exceptional repairs, customer satisfaction, and community engagement. The Columbus team is already integrated and ready to welcome customers with a seamless transition and the full support of Wren’s network.

For more information, visit Wren’s Collision Group's website here.