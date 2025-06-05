PGW Auto Glass Acquires Dakotaland Autoglass

PGW Auto Glass, LLC acquired Dakatoland Autoglass, the largest independent distributor of automotive replacement glass, paint, and related supplies in the Upper Midwest and leader in auto glass repair and replacement, as of May 30.

Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dakotaland has a rich history of more than 50 years of customer service. According to a news release, it operates 13 locations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand our geographic presence and capabilities,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass. “Dakotaland has a long-standing reputation for operational excellence and outstanding customer service in auto glass distribution, installation, calibration and paint solutions. This strategic move will allow us to build upon Dakotaland's expertise and resources, ensuring that we continue to deliver top-notch solutions to our valued customers.”

Fencak said that Dakotaland should seamlessly integrate into our top-tier operations and the teams are working together to ensure customers receive the best solutions for their businesses.

“These solutions include Everything Autoglass, a comprehensive technology platform that allows customers to run all aspects of their day-to-day operations with features such as VIN decoding, route scheduling, inventory management, ADAS support, and so much more,” he said. “I am honored to welcome the Dakotaland team into the PGW Auto Glass family as we strive to become North America's leading provider of auto glass solutions."

Following a transition period, the Dakotaland Autoglass business will integrate into the PGW Auto Glass operations and brand.