June 17 AASPI Class: Learn how to Handle Non-Repairable Claims

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois will hold a class on “Handling Non-Repairable Claims” from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17.

The session offers in-person and virtual attendance options and will teach attendees how to properly document every step of a non-repairable vehicle. It will be held at Paap Auto Care, 811 W Lincoln Ave, Charleston, Illinois.

The class costs $200 for members and $225 for non-members. In-person attendees will have dinner provided as well. Virtual participants must select the virtual option on the registration page.

For more information or to register, click here. AASPI asks attendees to consider a one-time donation, which helps raise funds to support its 2025 lobbyist expenses. If someone wants to be an event sponsor, select the option during registration. Event sponsors will be recognized by the AASPI at the beginning of the event.