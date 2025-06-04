Music City Collision Conference Releases Full Speaker Lineup

The inaugural Music City Collision Conference finalized its lineup of speakers who will deliver two days of informative presentations, panels, and discussions on the hottest industry topics.

The event will take place in the Southwest Conference Center in Nashville, Tennessee from September 26-27. The two-day gathering promises to bring together the best minds in the collision repair industry for education, collaboration, and inspiration.

Friday kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice, hosting the “Safety Inspection Panel." Anderson will discuss safety inspections and what shops must do to ensure every repaired vehicle is truly road-ready.

At 10:30 a.m., attendees must choose between two presentations. Sean Preston, owner of Coverall Law, will dive deep into legal and negotiation strategies shops can use to take control of their business relationships and ensure they get paid what they’re worth. Rick Selover, national account manager at Garmat, presents “Let’s Keep it Kleen: The True Costs of Contamination,” unveiling truths about contamination risks and costs, and how shops can protect their reputation and bottom line.

The 12:30 p.m. slot features another pair of presentations. Mark Olson, owner of Veco Experts, will share a bold, practical framework for overcoming payment objections and building better compensation processes. Matt Di Francesco of High Lift Financial and Laura Gay, founder of Consolidation Coach, will present “Building the Value of Your Collision Shop to Exit on Your Terms.” This session is a must-attend for owners planning for the future and covers financial strategies and operational improvements for profitable exits.

The final sessions of the day start at 2 p.m. Dave Luehr, owner of Elite Body Shop Solutions, will challenge attendees to think bigger, act braver, and avoid being swept up in the chaos of a changing industry in “Don’t be Swept Away!” Mary Mahoney, vice president, Global Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise Mobility, will present “Driving the Future: The Evolution and Impact of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance.” Her presentation will highlight groundbreaking workforce development efforts shaping the future of talent in the collision repair space.

The second day of the conference starts bright and early at 8 a.m. A panel consisting of Mike Anderson, Dave Luehr, and Mark Olson will hold a candid, unscripted open mic session. Kyle Motzkus will moderate the interactive discussion that will address attendee questions, pressing challenges, and big ideas for the future.

The final sessions of the conference will take place at 10 a.m. Attendees will choose between Mike Jones’ “Developing a Smokin’ Hottt Culture” or Greg Peeters’ “ADAS Calibrations – Getting it right!” Jones is the president of Discovery Leadership and will share actionable insights on how to ignite a culture that attracts and retains top talent.

Peeters, the CEO of Car ADAS Solutions, will demystify advanced driver assistance systems calibration and share how to turn it into a revenue stream — with precision.

Whether you’re a shop owner, technician, industry supplier, or aspiring leader, the Music City Collision Conference offers tremendous opportunities to connect, learn, and grow. For more information about the event, accommodations, or to register, click here.