    Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Fog Light Aiming

    June 3, 2025
    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
    SCRS
    Solera Qapter has updated section 4-2 Labor Exclusions 2025 Database Reference Manual. 

    Section 4-2 now adds “Manual or electronic aiming of foglamps” as NOT INCLUDED.

    SCRS
    The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair. 

    The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

