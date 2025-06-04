Adam Tolowitzki Appointed Vice President, Strategy at Advantage Parts Solutions
Advantage Parts Solutions announced that Adam Tolowitzki is stepping into a new role as vice president of strategy.
Tolowitzki brings a wealth of experience and a passion for innovation to this pivotal position within the company.
“Adam is known for his thoughtful, strategic, and people-centered approach,” said CEO Bob Kirstiuk in a news release. “His passion for innovation and building meaningful partnerships aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”
Tolowitzki will focus on expanding market opportunities, strengthening national partnerships, and deepening the company’s presence across the automotive collision and mechanical repair ecosystem.
“I’m excited to align strategy, sales, and customer success in meaningful ways—driving measurable growth while building relationships that make a lasting impact,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure being part of the OEC story, and I’m proud of what we accomplished together. I wish the organization continued success moving forward.”