Adam Tolowitzki Appointed Vice President, Strategy at Advantage Parts Solutions

Advantage Parts Solutions announced that Adam Tolowitzki is stepping into a new role as vice president of strategy.

Tolowitzki brings a wealth of experience and a passion for innovation to this pivotal position within the company.

“Adam is known for his thoughtful, strategic, and people-centered approach,” said CEO Bob Kirstiuk in a news release. “His passion for innovation and building meaningful partnerships aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”