CARSTAR Expands Footprint in Montana with New Billings Location

“CARSTAR has been a well-known and respected name in Billings for over two decades,” said Jeremy Buller. “When the opportunity came to carry that legacy forward, we knew it was the right step for us and the community. Our goal is to deliver quality repairs and help people get back on the road safely and quickly.”

Jeremy and Matt have more than 35 combined years of experience in the collision repair industry. Since purchasing their first location under the Driven Brands Collision Group umbrella, Abra Bismarck, in 2015, they’ve grown to three locations throughout North Dakota, and now add their first CARSTAR location. They are also passionate about community involvement, supporting local charities and sports teams, volunteering, and planning vehicle giveaways with NABC to assist families in need.

“Jeremy and Matt are the kind of leaders who embody the CARSTAR values — committed to quality, innovation, and their local community,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “We’re proud to have them growing within our network and continuing the CARSTAR legacy in Billings with this exceptional facility.”

For more information, visit the CARSTAR website here.