FenderBender's Chris Messer Named 2025 ACC IMPACT Award Finalist

Messer is the executive vice president at Endeavor Business Media overseeing the Transportation Division, which includes the Vehicle Service & Repair Group and the Commercial Vehicle Group.

He oversees over a dozen media brands encompassing print properties, websites, events, webinars, video productions, podcasts, other media channels, a continuing education group, and an industry job board.

Messer has more than 18 years dedicated to the audiences and advertisers that make up the automotive industry, all in an effort to create opportunities and drive value for all stakeholders and constituents. He is currently an ACC board member and chair of the Membership and Recruitment Committee.

Messer is a native of Minnesota and, while not at work, he enjoys playing competitive billiards, non-competitive golf, four-wheeling, and traveling.

The ACC IMPACT Award, an acronym for innovation, mentorship, professionalism, achievement, commitment, and tenacity, celebrates those who have excelled in their professional endeavors and significantly contributed to the advancement of the automotive communications industry. The 2024 recipient was Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing at NTN Bearing Corporation.

