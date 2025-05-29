Fix Auto Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest California Facility

Fix Auto Desert Valley celebrated its grand opening at 17235 Darwin Avenue in Hesperia, California.

The facility is owned and operated by long-time franchisee Joe Banh, who joined the Fix Auto USA family in 2021 and has six locations across the region. The grand opening celebration welcomed hundreds of enthusiastic guests from the High Desert community, according to a news release. The family friendly event featured live music by DJ Kat Country, a bounce house for kids, delicious food, and giveaways and raffle prizes. The day was filled with community spirit, fun, and appreciation.

“Being part of the Fix Auto USA network has truly empowered us to grow while staying rooted in the communities we care about,” Banh said.“From our first location to now opening our sixth, the support, shared expertise, and brand strength of this network have made all the difference. We’re proud to bring Fix Auto USA’s trusted name and top-tier service to Desert Valley and grateful to celebrate this milestone with our community.”

The facility has state-of-the-art equipment to handle a full range of repairs, from passenger vehicles to commercial fleets. The new location can handle commercial-sized vehicles like Sprinter vans. The team consists of expert technicians committed to delivering world-class service to every customer who walks through the door.

“Joe exemplifies what makes the Fix Auto USA network so special – a dedicated owner who cares deeply about their communities and customers,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Collision. “His continued growth and commitment to excellence reflect the values of our brand, and we’re proud to support his latest expansion in Hesperia.”

Banh and his team continue to pursue professional development through industry certifications and advanced training, ensuring they remain at the forefront of collision repair excellence.

Fix Auto USA is grateful to the local vendors and partners who helped make the event a success, and the entire team that helped bring the grand opening to life.

For more information, visit Fix Auto USA website here.