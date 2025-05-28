ProColor Collision Welcomes New Shop in Van Nuys

ProColor Collision Van Nuys, a woman-owned, I-CAR Gold business, is the latest to join the growing network of independent advanced collision repair facilities in the U.S.
Owner Dalia Berrios operates the shop with her husband, Eliseo. It is located at 14520 Delano Street, Van Nuys, California, and was formerly known as Sleek Auto Body, according to a news release.
“We are ready to start this new journey with ProColor Collision,” said Dalia. “Eliseo’s more than 20 years experience in collision repair has equipped him with valuable skills. Combining his industry background, my front-office experience and our strong team with the knowledge, resources and relationships that ProColor Collision offers will be game-changers for us in this and a second future location. This decision will help set us up for growing success.”
ProColor Collision Van Nuys’ skilled team combines excellent customer service with highly skilled technicians who strive to provide quick and quality repairs for individual and commercial customers. The shop has cutting-edge technology and equipment designed to deliver precise collision repair services.
“Dalia and her team have been a fantastic addition to ProColor Collision and the Fix Network family,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision USA. “From the moment she and Eliseo expressed interest in becoming a ProColor Collision shop, they have focused on transitioning their business to help them continue to serve their community and take advantage of the resources available to them through ProColor Collision. We have every confidence that they will continue to grow their business and play important roles within ProColor Collision and Fix Network.”
For more information about ProColor Collision Van Nuys, visit its website here.