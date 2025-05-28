ProColor Collision Welcomes New Shop in Van Nuys

ProColor Collision Van Nuys, a woman-owned, I-CAR Gold business, is the latest to join the growing network of independent advanced collision repair facilities in the U.S.

Owner Dalia Berrios operates the shop with her husband, Eliseo. It is located at 14520 Delano Street, Van Nuys, California, and was formerly known as Sleek Auto Body, according to a news release.

“We are ready to start this new journey with ProColor Collision,” said Dalia. “Eliseo’s more than 20 years experience in collision repair has equipped him with valuable skills. Combining his industry background, my front-office experience and our strong team with the knowledge, resources and relationships that ProColor Collision offers will be game-changers for us in this and a second future location. This decision will help set us up for growing success.”