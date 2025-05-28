AASP/NJ Presents Collision Advice Customer Experience Virtual Event

“The first phone call isn’t just a task to check off – it’s the start of a relationship,” Driggers said. “In those first two minutes, we have the power to either process a customer or truly connect with them. When we shift our mindset from transactional to relational, everything changes. That initial call sets the tone for the entire repair experience. Our focus should be listening to understand, building trust, expressing empathy and creating a remarkable customer experience.”

AASP/NJ Board member Danielle Molina from 821 Collision said that Driggers' game-changing course completely changed how she interacts with customers.

“I thought I communicated well before, but Sheryl’s insight on different communication styles has helped me zone in on clients’ individual needs,” she said. “We all have different ways of communicating and I am now able to recognize what information different customers seek in order to have better conversations.”

For more information or to register for, visit the AASP/NJ website here.