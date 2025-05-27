CARSTAR GSI Collision Celebrates Grand Opening

CARSTAR GSI Collision celebrated its grand opening on April 10 and welcomed the Deerfield Beach, Florida community with a lively event featuring food trucks, a live broadcast from a local radio station, and a festive atmosphere, according to a news release.

CARSTAR’s newest facility is located at 29 SE 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. The facility is I-CAR Gold Class certified and holds OEM certifications from Honda and Acura, ensuring it meets the highest standards for vehicle repairs and safety. Owners Firial Ayoub and Samer Ayoub oversee operations.

“We’re excited to welcome CARSTAR GSI Collision to the CARSTAR family,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “Samer and his team bring a passion for excellence and community connection that aligns perfectly with our network’s values.”

With the addition of CARSTAR GSI Collision, CARSTAR strengthens its presence in Florida and reinforces its commitment to providing high quality, certified repairs through a growing network of locally owned facilities.



For more information, visit the CARSTAR website here.