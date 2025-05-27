DEKRA Quick Charge: The Dangers of EV Repairs

One small assumption. One quick burn. One lucky outcome. An experienced tech thought the EV was powered down, but it wasn’t. No warning lights. No damage. Just a hidden charge waiting to strike.

Knowing how to properly service EV vehicles is critical for technician safety. This month’s Quick Charge: EV Safety Snapshot from DEKRA breaks down:

Why EVs are more dangerous than they look

How even seasoned teams get caught off guard

What training makes the biggest difference — fast

You don’t need to be an EV expert, but you do need to be prepared. Many teams assume they’re safe until they’re not. Download the five-minute read here.



Stay Ahead of the Risk Curve: EV Safety Training in Michigan



EVs are changing fast and so are the dangers. If your team isn’t trained to handle high-voltage systems, people are at risk. Get hands-on training June 25–26 at DEKRA’s New Automotive Test Center of Excellence in Plymouth, Michigan.

The immersive, real-world course will teach the skills collision repair professionals need to work safely and confidently around high-voltage EVs.



Topics covered include:

Identifying and handling high-voltage battery hazards

Stranded energy: how to detect it and prevent injuries

PPE best practices for electrical safety

Thermal runaway: response tactics that save lives

How to safely disconnect and service EV systems

Seats are limited. Reserve a spot today at the DEKRA website here.