From Insight to Impact: Fix Network’s Global Conference Unites Global Industry

The 2025 Fix Network Global Conference marked another milestone in the network’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and growth across the global automotive aftermarket industry. Held in vibrant Mexico, the multi-day event brought together franchisees, leaders, and industry experts from across the world for a packed agenda of keynote sessions, thought-provoking discussions, and unforgettable networking moments.

Following the theme “Mission: Possible,” franchisees from Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, ProColor Collision, and Speedy Auto Service celebrated the strength of their collective purpose and the power of connection across Fix Network’s global family of brands.

“Every two years, the Fix Network Global Conference reinforces that we’re more than just a network — we’re a global community of entrepreneurs driven by a shared passion,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “The energy, insights, and inspiration exchanged here will undoubtedly shape the way we move forward together.”

Key Highlights from the 2025 Fix Network Global Conference:

Steve Leal

In his opening address, Leal shared the organization's strategic vision and the initiatives that propel its growth as a unified family of brands. He highlighted the power of collaboration across the global network, underscoring how collective efforts and shared goals are driving innovation and success throughout the organization.

Romain Grosjean – Motorsports Icon

In a session filled with grit and insight, Grosjean explored the mindset behind high-stakes performance and resilience. His personal story of overcoming challenges both on and off the track encouraged attendees to view obstacles as opportunities and reminded them that perseverance is always mission critical.

Matt Havens – Leadership and Business Strategist

Known for his engaging and relatable style, Havens delivered a dynamic session on building high-performing teams across generations. Centered around the concept of Mastering Simplicity, his session provided franchisees with practical tools to streamline communication, boost employee engagement, and elevate leadership at every level—empowering shops of all sizes to thrive in today’s evolving workplace.

Leadership in Action: Navigating Change, Driving Innovation

A dynamic panel explored how Fix Network leaders are turning challenges into opportunities through innovation, strategic thinking, and operational agility. The session featured Roy De Lange, head of business (Germany); Jeff Labonovich, vice president sales & operations (Canada); Travis Arnold, director at Fix Auto Malaga City (Australia); and Nicky Woerner, director of partnerships (U.S.). They shared insights on driving performance through operational excellence, embracing change to fuel growth, using EV specialization for competitive advantage, and staying adaptable in the face of market uncertainty.

Stefan Strähnz – Chief Programmes Officer, Audi F1 Project

Strähnz offered a behind-the-scenes look at Audi’s entry into Formula 1, highlighting how strategic planning, precision execution, and long-term vision are driving their path to success. His insights encouraged franchisees to adopt the same level of focus and foresight when scaling their own businesses for sustained growth.