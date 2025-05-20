Boyd Group Directors Election Results

Boyd Group Services Inc. announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, were elected as directors of BGSI.

Below are the detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on May 14:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against David Brown 18,628,069 97.74% 429,898 2.26% Brock Bulbuck 18,843,826 98.88% 214,141 1.12% Robert Espey 18,874,972 99.04% 182,994 0.96% Christine Feuell 19,032,714 99.87% 25,253 0.13% John Hartmann 18,926,767 99.31% 131,200 0.69% Brian Kaner 18,891,969 99.13% 165,998 0.87% Violet Konkle 18,861,141 98.97% 196,826 1.03% William Onuwa 18,674,687 97.99% 383,279 2.01% Sally Savoia 18,756,117 98.42% 301,849 1.58%

The final voting results on all matters voted upon at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be filed on SEDAR+.