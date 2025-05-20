Boyd Group Directors Election Results

Boyd Group Services Inc. announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, were elected as directors of BGSI.
Below are the detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on May 14:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
David Brown
|
18,628,069
|
97.74%
|
429,898
|
2.26%
|
Brock Bulbuck
|
18,843,826
|
98.88%
|
214,141
|
1.12%
|
Robert Espey
|
18,874,972
|
99.04%
|
182,994
|
0.96%
|
Christine Feuell
|
19,032,714
|
99.87%
|
25,253
|
0.13%
|
John Hartmann
|
18,926,767
|
99.31%
|
131,200
|
0.69%
|
Brian Kaner
|
18,891,969
|
99.13%
|
165,998
|
0.87%
|
Violet Konkle
|
18,861,141
|
98.97%
|
196,826
|
1.03%
|
William Onuwa
|
18,674,687
|
97.99%
|
383,279
|
2.01%
|
Sally Savoia
|
18,756,117
|
98.42%
|
301,849
|
1.58%
The final voting results on all matters voted upon at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be filed on SEDAR+.