    Boyd Group Directors Election Results

    May 20, 2025
    Boyd Group Services Inc. released the detailed voting results for nine nominees in its election of directors.
    Boyd Group Services Inc.
    Boyd Group Services Inc. announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, were elected as directors of BGSI. 

    Below are the detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on May 14: 

    Nominee 

    Votes For 

    % For 

    Votes Against 

    % Against 

    David Brown 

    18,628,069 

    97.74% 

    429,898 

    2.26% 

    Brock Bulbuck 

    18,843,826 

    98.88% 

    214,141 

    1.12% 

    Robert Espey 

    18,874,972 

    99.04% 

    182,994 

    0.96% 

    Christine Feuell 

    19,032,714 

    99.87% 

    25,253 

    0.13% 

    John Hartmann 

    18,926,767 

    99.31% 

    131,200 

    0.69% 

    Brian Kaner 

    18,891,969 

    99.13% 

    165,998 

    0.87% 

    Violet Konkle 

    18,861,141 

    98.97% 

    196,826 

    1.03% 

    William Onuwa 

    18,674,687 

    97.99% 

    383,279 

    2.01% 

    Sally Savoia 

    18,756,117 

    98.42% 

    301,849 

    1.58% 

    The final voting results on all matters voted upon at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be filed on SEDAR+.

