AASPI Offers Webinar Series on Collision Laws

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois will hold the six-part summer webinar series “Collision Laws 101: The Nuts and Bolts” on the laws that affect collision repairs in Illinois.

Attorney Patrick J. McGuire will lead the sessions and has 20 years of experience advising and representing collision repair shops. McGuire will speak for 50 minutes and then answer questions for the last 10 minutes of each session.

The series starts on June 11 at 12 p.m. CT with a discussion about the Illinois Collision Repair Act. Enacted in 2004, it applies to repairs over $100 and requires mandatory compliance. It can potentially simplify a shop’s workflow and provide confidence when dealing with consumers and insurers. Learn how to comply with the law and use it to maximize profits and minimize liabilities.

The second session about first-party claims is on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Learn the basics about typical policy provisions, statutes, and regulations that apply when a customer makes a claim for collision repairs under their insurance policy.

The third session on July 9, at 12 p.m. CT, highlights third-party claims. Learn the practical differences between first- and third-party claims and what every shop owner should know about typical policy provisions, statutes, and regulations that do not apply when a customer makes a claim against an at-fault party and their insurance policy.

July 16 at 5:30 p.m. CT features a discussion about shop liability in the age of ADAS and OEM procedures. As modern vehicles continue to become more complex, so does the repairer’s liability. Find out what options a shop has if a customer doesn’t want to pay for an OEM procedure and how a court determines whether a decision to perform or not perform the repair was negligent.

The fifth part of the series covers the rules of total-loss vehicles on August 6 at 12 p.m. CT. McGuire will discuss what you need you need to know to increase your chances of getting paid for labor, skill, materials, and storage charges.

The final session is on August 16 at 5:30 p.m. CT. It covers post-repair rights and remedies. Many shops don’t realize that Illinois law provides repairman with a variety of options for enforcing payment for their services. Learn the pros and cons of each and when the best situation is to use them.

The series costs $400 for AASPI members and $600 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit the AASPI webinar page here.