I-CAR Opens Nominations for Industry Awards

I-CAR is accepting nominations for the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Memorial Award through June 30 and the winners will be announced at SEMA on Tuesday, November 4, during the Collision Industry Red Carpet Ceremony in Las Vegas.

The two industry awards recognize those who have committed and contributed to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry in 2024.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry. The award honors the memory of Russ Verona, a mentor, friend, and role model for the collision repair industry who owned and operated the first-ever Gold Class business. In 2024, there were approximately 10,000 Gold Class shops throughout the country. Click here to make a submission.

The Jeff Silver Memorial Award honors an individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth by holding I-CAR’s Platinum designation for at least five years. Established in 2009, the award honors Jeff Silver, one of the forefathers of both the Gold Class Program and the Platinum designation. Platinum achievement remains an important training priority, with 42,700 technicians who maintained their Platinum-level in 2024. Click here to make a submission.

I-CAR staff, I-CAR Executive Committee, I-CAR Board of Directors, and/or other collision repair industry representatives will select the winners.