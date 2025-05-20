    Classic Collision Acquires Cockrell's Body Shop

    May 20, 2025
    The MSO looks forward to continuing the 83-year legacy of the Alabama-based shop.
    Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, acquired Cockrell’s Body Shop in Bay Minette and Robertsdale, Alabama. 

    For 83 years, Cockrell’s Body Shop has proudly served the Gulf Coast, delivering top-quality repairs at a competitive price with superior service. Classic Collision said in a news release that it is honored to carry forward Cockrell’s legacy and commitment to excellence for years to come.

