    AASP-MN Awards 23 Scholarships to Collision Repair Students

    May 19, 2025
    The organization was able to fund two-thirds of applicants for the 2025-26 school year, donating a total of $19,000 to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for education costs.
    The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota is pleased to announce it has awarded twenty-three scholarships totaling $19,000 to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for tuition or tools during the 2025-26 school year.

    The scholarships are $500 or $1,000 each and are made possible by the generous donation from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee, as well as proceeds from AASPMN’s Annual Race for Automotive Education fundraiser.

    According to a news release, 34 college and high school students from 15 schools submitted completed applications. A committee of industry representatives reviewed the applications, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need, and written recommendations.

    The recipients are: 

    • Matthew Burg, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Collision Repair Technology 
    • Brandon Cook, Minnesota North College, Hibbing – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Quentin Dukowitz, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Collision Repair Technology 
    • Haidyn Emerson, Minnesota State Comm. & Technical College, Moorhead – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Elijah Eskola, Riverland Community College, Austin – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Jaeden Felcyn, Minnesota North College, Hibbing – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Matthew Friesen, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Automotive Service Technology 
    • DaShawn Hartle, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Zoe Hauswirth, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Daniela Kaufman, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Noah Maki, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Elliot McDill, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Myles McKnight, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Collision Repair Technology 
    • Nicholas Ostrowski, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Oo Reh, Riverland Community College, Austin – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Edward Sandquist, Alexandria Community & Technical College, Alexandria – Diesel/Heavy Duty Mechanics 
    • Eh Soe, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Yezibel Stepp, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Collision Repair Technology 
    • JoAnna Swartwood, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Ava Valley, Hennepin Technical College, Brooklyn Park – Collision Repair Technology 
    • Jaime Vasquez, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology 
    • Abbie Vera, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Collision Repair Technology 
    • Joash Youso, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Automotive Service Technology 

    AASP-MN congratulates all of the recipients. The scholarship awards are the centerpiece of AASP-MN’s Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs, and raise awareness of career opportunities in the independent automotive service industry.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

