AASP-MN Awards 23 Scholarships to Collision Repair Students

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota is pleased to announce it has awarded twenty-three scholarships totaling $19,000 to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for tuition or tools during the 2025-26 school year.

The scholarships are $500 or $1,000 each and are made possible by the generous donation from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee, as well as proceeds from AASPMN’s Annual Race for Automotive Education fundraiser.

According to a news release, 34 college and high school students from 15 schools submitted completed applications. A committee of industry representatives reviewed the applications, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need, and written recommendations.

The recipients are:

Matthew Burg, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Collision Repair Technology

Brandon Cook, Minnesota North College, Hibbing – Automotive Service Technology

Quentin Dukowitz, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Collision Repair Technology

Haidyn Emerson, Minnesota State Comm. & Technical College, Moorhead – Automotive Service Technology

Elijah Eskola, Riverland Community College, Austin – Automotive Service Technology

Jaeden Felcyn, Minnesota North College, Hibbing – Automotive Service Technology

Matthew Friesen, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Automotive Service Technology

DaShawn Hartle, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology

Zoe Hauswirth, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology

Daniela Kaufman, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology

Noah Maki, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology

Elliot McDill, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology

Myles McKnight, Hennepin Technical College, Eden Prairie – Collision Repair Technology

Nicholas Ostrowski, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology

Oo Reh, Riverland Community College, Austin – Automotive Service Technology

Edward Sandquist, Alexandria Community & Technical College, Alexandria – Diesel/Heavy Duty Mechanics

Eh Soe, Century College, White Bear Lake – Automotive Service Technology

Yezibel Stepp, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Collision Repair Technology

JoAnna Swartwood, Lake Superior College, Duluth – Automotive Service Technology

Ava Valley, Hennepin Technical College, Brooklyn Park – Collision Repair Technology

Jaime Vasquez, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Automotive Service Technology

Abbie Vera, Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis – Collision Repair Technology

Joash Youso, Dakota County Technical College, Rosemount – Automotive Service Technology

AASP-MN congratulates all of the recipients. The scholarship awards are the centerpiece of AASP-MN’s Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs, and raise awareness of career opportunities in the independent automotive service industry.