    AASP-MN Announce New Board of Directors

    May 16, 2025
    Two new members join the 2025-2026 board and AASP-MN thanks its outgoing members for their service.
    Related To:
    AASP-MN
    6826405d56693c47f2ee9dd9 Untitled 46

    The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota welcomed new board members to the 2025-2026 Board of Directors.

    Andrea Ossowski, Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, Roseville, makes her first appearance on the board and Greg Kasel, Downtown Tire & Auto, Hastings, returns for a second stint. He also served from 2013–2018, according to a news release.

    They will join the other members of the Board, which include: 

    • Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes – President 
    • Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie – Immediate Past President 
    • Brandon Wistrom, Deano’s Collision & Mechanical, Elk River – Secretary/Treasurer 
    • Ashlan Kaplan, Cannon Auto Repair, Cannon Falls – Mechanical Division Director 
    • Shannon Christian, Shannon’s Auto Body, Brainerd – Collision Division Director 
    • Dan Gleason, Pro-Tech Auto Repair, Corcoran – Mechanical Seat 
    • Scott Miller, Collision Specialists, Austin – Collision Seat 

    AASP-MN also extends a sincere "thank you" to this year’s outgoing board members: 

    • Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids 
    • Paul Yager, Enterprise Mobility, Eagan 

    Volunteers are the heart and soul of AASP-MN and the organization appreciates the leadership and commitment of its dedicated members. The 2025-2026 Board was recognized during the AASP-MN Leadership Conference and Annual Meeting on April 29 at Mystic Lake Center & Casino, Prior Lake.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.