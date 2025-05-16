AASP-MN Announce New Board of Directors

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota welcomed new board members to the 2025-2026 Board of Directors.
Andrea Ossowski, Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, Roseville, makes her first appearance on the board and Greg Kasel, Downtown Tire & Auto, Hastings, returns for a second stint. He also served from 2013–2018, according to a news release.
They will join the other members of the Board, which include:
- Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes – President
- Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie – Immediate Past President
- Brandon Wistrom, Deano’s Collision & Mechanical, Elk River – Secretary/Treasurer
- Ashlan Kaplan, Cannon Auto Repair, Cannon Falls – Mechanical Division Director
- Shannon Christian, Shannon’s Auto Body, Brainerd – Collision Division Director
- Dan Gleason, Pro-Tech Auto Repair, Corcoran – Mechanical Seat
- Scott Miller, Collision Specialists, Austin – Collision Seat
AASP-MN also extends a sincere "thank you" to this year’s outgoing board members:
- Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids
- Paul Yager, Enterprise Mobility, Eagan
Volunteers are the heart and soul of AASP-MN and the organization appreciates the leadership and commitment of its dedicated members. The 2025-2026 Board was recognized during the AASP-MN Leadership Conference and Annual Meeting on April 29 at Mystic Lake Center & Casino, Prior Lake.