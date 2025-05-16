AASP-MN Announce New Board of Directors

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota welcomed new board members to the 2025-2026 Board of Directors.

Andrea Ossowski, Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, Roseville, makes her first appearance on the board and Greg Kasel, Downtown Tire & Auto, Hastings, returns for a second stint. He also served from 2013–2018, according to a news release.

They will join the other members of the Board, which include:

Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes – President

Aaron Swanson, LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie – Immediate Past President

Brandon Wistrom, Deano’s Collision & Mechanical, Elk River – Secretary/Treasurer

Ashlan Kaplan, Cannon Auto Repair, Cannon Falls – Mechanical Division Director

Shannon Christian, Shannon’s Auto Body, Brainerd – Collision Division Director

Dan Gleason, Pro-Tech Auto Repair, Corcoran – Mechanical Seat

Scott Miller, Collision Specialists, Austin – Collision Seat

AASP-MN also extends a sincere "thank you" to this year’s outgoing board members:

Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids

Paul Yager, Enterprise Mobility, Eagan

Volunteers are the heart and soul of AASP-MN and the organization appreciates the leadership and commitment of its dedicated members. The 2025-2026 Board was recognized during the AASP-MN Leadership Conference and Annual Meeting on April 29 at Mystic Lake Center & Casino, Prior Lake.