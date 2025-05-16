June 5 Webinar: AI in the Customer Experience

Mendiratta has been at the forefront of integrating AI into digital tools. Under his leadership, SocioSquares developed its first AI platform in 2015, using natural language processing and machine learning.

Recognized for his contributions to the field, Mendiratta was honored with the “Top AI Voice” Influencer Badge on LinkedIn as part of their Community Top Voice program.

He helps educate and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and technologists, having spoken at institutions such as Drexel University, IIM Bangalore, the Engineering School and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mendiratta was a principal engineer at Comcast’s Office of the chief technology officer. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communications from Barkatullah University, India, and a Master of Science in Telecommunications and Networking from the University of Pennsylvania. His career is marked by a passion for innovation and a dedication to use technology to solve real-world problems.

