June 5 Webinar: AI in the Customer Experience
The next Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association webinar “AI in the Customer Experience” will be at 11 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 5.
The one-hour live broadcast will feature Abhijeet Gulati, senior director of AI and machine learning engineering at Mitchell, an Enlyte company, and Gaurav Mendiratta, CEO of SocioSquares, an AI software development and online marketing firm. Mendiratta is also the chief product officer at Propel, a SaaS company that supports small business.
Webinar topics will include:
- The fundamentals of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT
- How AI is currently used in the collision industry, including recent advancements
- How to use AI to enhance the customer experience throughout the claims process,
- The key requirements for regulatory compliance and risk management when developing AI-powered systems
- Future implications for artificial general intelligence and superintelligence.
Gulati is an accomplished technologist with more than two decades of experience in the semiconductor, wireless, software, insurance, and technology industry. He focuses on traditional AI, generative AI, pattern recognition, natural language, and SaaS tools.
He is a leader in driven AI, advanced analytics and business intelligence. He has authored over 30 patents and has more than 10 patents granted on the application of AI in the InsureTech industry. Gulati sits on the board of several AI standards, AI Guild, and Ethical and Responsible AI committees.
Mendiratta has been at the forefront of integrating AI into digital tools. Under his leadership, SocioSquares developed its first AI platform in 2015, using natural language processing and machine learning.
Recognized for his contributions to the field, Mendiratta was honored with the “Top AI Voice” Influencer Badge on LinkedIn as part of their Community Top Voice program.
He helps educate and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and technologists, having spoken at institutions such as Drexel University, IIM Bangalore, the Engineering School and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Mendiratta was a principal engineer at Comcast’s Office of the chief technology officer. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communications from Barkatullah University, India, and a Master of Science in Telecommunications and Networking from the University of Pennsylvania. His career is marked by a passion for innovation and a dedication to use technology to solve real-world problems.
For more information or to register for the webinar, click here.