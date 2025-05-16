Auto Glass Safety Council Adds Two New Board of Directors Members

The Auto Glass Safety Council Board of Directors welcomes Aric Haarala of Omega EDI and Joshua Levine of Arrow Auto Glass, according to a news release.

Haarala is the vice president of Utah-based Omega EDI and vice president of sales and business development for Glass Mechanix Solutions. Levine is the co-owner in charge of operations, information technology and technician training for Pennsylvania-based Arrow Auto Glass.

“We’re very lucky to have both Aric Haarala and Joshua Levine on the board,” said Jacques Navant, AGSC president. “Each will bring value to AGSC, and I look forward to working more closely with both of them.”

Haarala chairs AGSC’s Member Benefits Committee and is also part of AGSC’s Marketing Committee, the National Windshield Repair Division Executive Committee, and the Repair of Laminated Auto Glass Standards 2 Committee.

“I’m enthused to serve as a board member,” Haarala said. “I care about the people in this industry, and I’m interested in doing anything I can to help make their lives better. I believe that AGSC has the industry’s best interests at heart, and I’m excited to be part of continuing that vision.”

As both an experienced technician and one of the co-founders of Omega EDI, Haarala has hands-on experience with almost every facet of the auto glass repair and replacement process.

Levine is a member of AGSC’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Education, and Automotive Glass Replacement Safety Standard committees.

“I’m here to listen and learn from the other board members as well as give back to the industry as much as I can,” he said.

Levine is the fifth generation of his family to work in auto glass. He started sweeping the floors of his grandfather’s shop at five years old and he’s had experience with almost every concern the industry has to offer.

Haarala and Levine eagerly anticipate advancing AGSC’s current and developing initiatives, such as the customer service representative and ADAS for auto glass certification programs.