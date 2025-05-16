    CAPA Warns Online Sellers Might Use Fake Certifications

    May 16, 2025
    Third party sellers might list non-CAPA certified automotive replacement parts as being certified by CAPA.
    Related To:
    CAPA
    682638b24806b17fc0e1bd67 Untitled 44

    The Certified Automotive Parts Association issued a warning that multiple e-commerce sites might identify non-CAPA certified automotive replacement parts as being certified by CAPA.

    Third-party sellers might list counterfeit items on e-commerce platforms without any oversight by the platforms, nor any independent verification of the legality or authenticity of third-party seller product claims. 

    “Misrepresentation of non-CAPA products as being certified by CAPA is not only an infringement on CAPA’s trademarks, but it also does a disservice to the entire automotive industry,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman, CAPA Board of Directors. “Now more than ever, it is critical to know how to identify a genuine CAPA Certified part. For counterfeit parts, claims of safety, quality, or comparability cannot be substantiated for infringing parties.” 

    Along with unauthorized use and trademark infringement of CAPA’s name, logo and other images, CAPA is aware third-party seller product descriptions might highlight CAPA Certification on parts that are not eligible for certification within the CAPA program, and on parts not produced by CAPA-approved manufacturers. 

    CAPA continues to investigate and will work to identify and stop unauthorized use and infringement, including direct contact with the e-commerce platforms. In addition, it will issue public notices on its website, bringing more awareness to the industry of the specific issues it identifies. 

    “This is a reminder to the industry to look for the CAPA Seal and confirm it’s a genuine CAPA part. Whether you’re selling, purchasing, receiving, or installing CAPA parts, make sure the part has the yellow and blue CAPA Seal,” Plucinski said. “The CAPA website is the best resource to determine the legitimacy of the part – from looking up the CAPA Seal number or part number to confirm CAPA Certification, to verifying that the part manufacturer has been approved by CAPA.” 

    For more information, visit the CAPA website here.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.