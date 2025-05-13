NABC Provides First Responder Training, Vehicle Donations
More than 15 first responders from the Lancaster Fire Department and surrounding areas put on their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.
The National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Education program helped prepare the first reponders to provide the best response for car accident victims in Lancaster, New York. The training on May 3 was possible thanks to Auto Collision & Glass, the Lancaster Fire Department, Genesis Rescue Systems and the National Auto Body Council F.R.E.E. program, according to a new release.
Today’s vehicles have numerous airbags, advanced technology, and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. These safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.
“We don’t always get the chance to practice on later model cars with hard steels,” one first responder said. “One of the best parts about this event was the amount of time we spent using the extrication tools. Great opportunity!”
The NABC F.R.E.E program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 6,000 first responders.
Auto Collision & Glass and GEICO Insurance provided the vehicles. Genesis Rescue Systems supplied classroom education and the extrication demonstration.
NABC Recycled Rides Donations
On Wednesday, May 7, disabled U.S. Navy veteran Chanell Himes-Love received a beautifully refurbished 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The donation was made possible by the NABC Recycled Rides program, vehicle donor Allstate, and repair partner Shaheen Chevrolet. The presentation was sponsored by NABC member BASF.
Himes-Loves is living with multiple health challenges, and she is also the primary caregiver for her adult disabled son. They live in a town with no access to nearby public transportation, and even the disability connector vans from the local bus service don't service their area. They either must walk 3.5 miles to the nearest bus stop or pay for costly rideshare services just to get to medical appointments. The lack of transportation puts a huge strain on both - physically, emotionally, and financially. Having a reliable vehicle will make a world of difference, by allowing them to get to medical appointments safely and comfortably.
“Receiving this vehicle was more than a gift — it was an answered prayer,” Himes-Love said. “This moment reminded me that when hearts and hands come together, lives are changed by grace — and I’ll never forget the love and generosity behind it.”
With no family or support system, Himes-Love and her son have been isolated and alone, making every obstacle feel heavier to carry. Having a vehicle will enable her to work again, reconnect with the world outside her home, rebuild real, in-person connections with other adults, be more active in the community, and attend church in person instead of online.
GEICO and Susi Auto Body also donated a fully refurbished 2016 Honda CR-V to Juana Castillo, a mother who works very hard to find ways for her disabled daughter to access services and programs.
The Castillos relied on rides provided by agencies, which are not always available. Her daughter is capable of working outside the home and taking advantage of disability-based programs and services, but the lack of reliable transportation is a major obstacle. A family car will also open opportunities for Juana Castillo, her other daughter, and her mother, who live together in a three-generation family home.
Susi Auto Body has served the greater Boston area for more than 50 years. It is operated by the third generation of the Susi family and provides both mechanical and autobody services. It is an I-CAR Gold Certified collision center.
GEICO has donated more than 1,000 vehicles to NABC Recycled Rides, making it the largest donor of vehicles to the program.
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at about $51 million.