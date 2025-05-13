NABC Provides First Responder Training, Vehicle Donations

More than 15 first responders from the Lancaster Fire Department and surrounding areas put on their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

The National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Education program helped prepare the first reponders to provide the best response for car accident victims in Lancaster, New York. The training on May 3 was possible thanks to Auto Collision & Glass, the Lancaster Fire Department, Genesis Rescue Systems and the National Auto Body Council F.R.E.E. program, according to a new release.

Today’s vehicles have numerous airbags, advanced technology, and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. These safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

“We don’t always get the chance to practice on later model cars with hard steels,” one first responder said. “One of the best parts about this event was the amount of time we spent using the extrication tools. Great opportunity!”

The NABC F.R.E.E program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 6,000 first responders.

Auto Collision & Glass and GEICO Insurance provided the vehicles. Genesis Rescue Systems supplied classroom education and the extrication demonstration.

NABC Recycled Rides Donations

On Wednesday, May 7, disabled U.S. Navy veteran Chanell Himes-Love received a beautifully refurbished 2019 Jeep Cherokee. The donation was made possible by the NABC Recycled Rides program, vehicle donor Allstate, and repair partner Shaheen Chevrolet. The presentation was sponsored by NABC member BASF.