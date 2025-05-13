Plasnomic Creates New Council to Promote Best Practices in Plastic Repair

Plasnomic formed the Plastic Repair Alliance Council, a new group of respected individuals in the collision repair industry, to help standardize plastic repair processes across the industry.

The goal of the council is to promote comprehensive best practices and standards for plastic repair, support globally unified training and certification programs, identify specialized tools, materials and repair methods, review testing, and benchmarking OEM compatibility and repair safety, and collaborate to reduce plastic waste and support sustainability solutions.

“This marks a significant milestone for the global collision repair industry and a proud moment for all involved,” said Brian Driehorst, CEO of Plasnomic. “It reflects a unified commitment across stakeholders to set aside differences and work collaboratively to elevate repair standards worldwide.”

The global council comprises senior leaders and technical experts from influential organizations in the industry. It’s a diverse, cross-regional coalition that spans North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia. Council Members include:

Anso Jacob – Body Shop Guru, India

Charles Canning – Halo Group, South Africa

George Varagic – Industry Executive, Canada

Graham Threlfall – AkzoNobel, United Arab Emirates

John Morrissey – Plastfix, Australia

Kurt Lammon – Polyvance, U.S.

Leonardo Gomez – Mirka, Germany

Meghan Barrera – SEM/PPG, U.S.

Mario Dimovski – Boyd Group, U.S.

Peter McAninch – Plastrepair, U.K.

Rebecca Miller – 3M, U.S.

Robert Snook – Industry Executive, Turkey

Ryan Gafford – Caliber Collision, U.S.

Teruyuki Okuda – 3Harmony, Japan

Vince Edivan – Auto Recycling Association, U.S.

“These carefully selected individuals bring a wealth of industry, specialty and regional expertise to support a multilayered approach to communication, education and curriculum development,” Driehorst said. “Their collective insight will help shape the training programs offered to the broader industry and promote a deep understanding of plastic repair processes and best practices.”