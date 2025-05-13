Plasnomic Creates New Council to Promote Best Practices in Plastic Repair
Plasnomic formed the Plastic Repair Alliance Council, a new group of respected individuals in the collision repair industry, to help standardize plastic repair processes across the industry.
The goal of the council is to promote comprehensive best practices and standards for plastic repair, support globally unified training and certification programs, identify specialized tools, materials and repair methods, review testing, and benchmarking OEM compatibility and repair safety, and collaborate to reduce plastic waste and support sustainability solutions.
“This marks a significant milestone for the global collision repair industry and a proud moment for all involved,” said Brian Driehorst, CEO of Plasnomic. “It reflects a unified commitment across stakeholders to set aside differences and work collaboratively to elevate repair standards worldwide.”
The global council comprises senior leaders and technical experts from influential organizations in the industry. It’s a diverse, cross-regional coalition that spans North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia. Council Members include:
- Anso Jacob – Body Shop Guru, India
- Charles Canning – Halo Group, South Africa
- George Varagic – Industry Executive, Canada
- Graham Threlfall – AkzoNobel, United Arab Emirates
- John Morrissey – Plastfix, Australia
- Kurt Lammon – Polyvance, U.S.
- Leonardo Gomez – Mirka, Germany
- Meghan Barrera – SEM/PPG, U.S.
- Mario Dimovski – Boyd Group, U.S.
- Peter McAninch – Plastrepair, U.K.
- Rebecca Miller – 3M, U.S.
- Robert Snook – Industry Executive, Turkey
- Ryan Gafford – Caliber Collision, U.S.
- Teruyuki Okuda – 3Harmony, Japan
- Vince Edivan – Auto Recycling Association, U.S.
“These carefully selected individuals bring a wealth of industry, specialty and regional expertise to support a multilayered approach to communication, education and curriculum development,” Driehorst said. “Their collective insight will help shape the training programs offered to the broader industry and promote a deep understanding of plastic repair processes and best practices.”
The council members maintain strong working relationships with leading paint companies, MSOs, OEMs, and insurance providers, further enhancing their influence and effectiveness.
Established in 2025, Plasnomic is a global initiative dedicated to standardizing and certifying plastic repair processes in the collision industry. Driehorst said the initiative can advance and support the implementation of the highest global standards for plastic repair practices, tools, and processes.
“As plastic components such as bumpers, headlights, and trims become the most frequently replaced parts in modern vehicles — and current repair volumes represent only a fraction of what can be repaired — the lack of consistent global standards presents both a safety and cost challenge,” said Kurt Lammon, president of Polyvance and a founding council member.
As part of its next phase, the council will nominate a council leader to coordinate efforts and collaborate closely with members in their respective regions and areas of expertise. Driehorst said the leadership role will ensure steady progress and regional alignment toward Plasnomic’s overarching mission.
“The formation of the council underscores our shared vision to drive innovation, define best practices, and establish transparent, consistent standards in plastic repair,” he said. “We’re not just setting guidelines — we’re building an ecosystem of collaboration, transparency and innovation that will uplift the entire industry and lay the foundation for a more connected, forward-thinking, and sustainable future.”
Under Driehorst’s leadership, Plasnomic will also spearhead a broader collaborative initiative with key partners across the collision, materials, manufacturing, OEM, and insurance sectors. The strategic partnerships will focus on research, innovation, and the rollout of best-practice methods for plastic repair, including certified tools, training, and advanced technologies, ensuring high-quality, compliant, and sustainable repairs globally. The newly formed group is in the process of recruiting a COO to support its global expansion and operations.
“Plasnomic invites the broader industry to follow its journey as it pioneers innovative solutions, raises global repair standards and promotes sustainable practices across the collision repair sector,” Driehorst said.