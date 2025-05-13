Focus Advisors Manages Tom Masano Auto Group Sale

Focus Advisors helped facilitate the successful sale of Tom Masano Auto Group’s certified collision center in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Driving Force Collision, a rapidly growing operator backed by TRP Capital, a transportation-focused investment firm.

The 50,000 square-foot collision facility invested significantly in equipment, training, and certification to develop a high-quality operation with manufacturer certifications for multiple major automotive brands. The facility built a reputation on its superior repair quality and excellent customer service, according to a news release.

John Masano recognized that achieving the full potential of his collision center required a partner with deep expertise and resources dedicated to the collision repair business.

“After years of investing in our people and equipment, we realized our operation needed a collision-centric owner to achieve its potential,” Masano said. “Focus Advisors helped us identify a buyer who shares our commitment to quality and will continue to serve our dealership, staff, and community with excellence.”

Focus Advisors worked closely with the Masano Group to clarify objectives and managed a competitive, confidential process that engaged national and regional consolidators and emerging operators who could successfully integrate and manage a sophisticated dealer-owned body shop.

“Our goal was to secure not just a transaction, but a long-term partnership that would maximize real estate value for Masano, provide a seamless transition for employees, and increasingly benefit the dealership’s parts operations,” said Chris Lane, managing partner at Focus Advisors.

Driving Force Collision emerged as the ideal acquirer. The group’s recent expansion into the Northeast and commitment to continue and improve upon the service objectives Masano established fit with Masano’s legacy and future growth.

“We were fortunate to have multiple attractive offers, but Driving Force’s vision and commitment to our needs stood out,” Masano said. “We credit Focus Advisors’ collision industry expertise and transaction professionalism in delivering an outcome for us that substantially exceeded our expectations while meeting all our strategic objectives.”

Focus Advisors continues to see increased interest from successful dealership owners evaluating their collision operations. For many dealers, the decision comes down to whether to significantly increase investment in facilities, equipment, and training to compete with specialized MSOs, or to partner with collision repair specialists who can operate these facilities at peak efficiency.

“In well-structured transactions like this one, dealers can realize immediate value for their collision operations and facility while simultaneously improving parts sales, reducing operational complexity, and freeing up capital and management attention for core dealership activities,” Lane said. “Our recent analysis shows that dealers typically see parts sales increases of 30-50%, while eliminating the management challenges inherent in collision repair operations.”