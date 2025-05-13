Glasurit's New Mixing Clears Achieve 50% C02 Reduction

Glasurit's 100 Line Eco Balance mixing clears set a benchmark for eco-effectiveness, surpassing its current high standards.

When Glasurit, the premium refinish paint brand of BASF, introduced its waterborne basecoat system 100 Line, it revolutionized eco-effectiveness, process efficiency, and product quality, meeting the highest requirements of modern body shops.



According to a news release, the Glasurit 100 Line was the first basecoat line on the market with a volatile organic compounds value below 250 g/l, 40% lower than market standards. The 100 Line Eco Balance mixing clears takes it to another level, reducing CO2 by up to 50%. 100 Line Eco Balance certified mixing clears include:

Eco Balance mixing clears can achieve 50% reductions because they are manufactured using up to 100% renewables as raw materials. The process conserves and replaces fossil resources mathematically. The more Eco Balance products body shops use, the higher the share of renewable components. The entire process is supervised and independently guaranteed by the German Technical Supervisory Association, REDcert2.

Numbers are based on the 100-M 10E. Carbon footprint data is based on assumptions and approximations valid at the time of data collection. For more information, visit the Glasurit website here.