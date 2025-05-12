    May 13 Webinar: Service New HVAC Technologies

    May 12, 2025
    Ryan Kooiman from Standard Motor Products will present how advancements in Hybrids, Plug-In Hybrids, and EVs affect how technicians service HVAC systems.
    Hybrids, Plug-In Hybrids, and EVs have resulted in one of the most significant changes in the mobile HVAC industry. Electric compressors, heat pumps, and multiple cooling systems are all a part of this new landscape. 

    Since these systems operate independent of the Internal Combustion Engine, the systems are now measured in “hours of operation” rather than the traditional “miles driven”. Ryan Kooiman, director of training at Standard Motor Products, will present on how component and refrigerant changes affect the way technicians service these systems during the ASE webinar “HVAC New Technologies," on Tuesday, May 13 at 4 p.m. ET. 

    Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Automatic email delivery of the certificate can take up to one week.   

    After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. Register here.

