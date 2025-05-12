Jason Bartanen's New Company Offers New Era of Collision Repair Technical Support
Longtime industry technical relations professional Jason Bartanen launched Collision ProAssist, a new organization that supports collision repair technicians with real-world coaching, technical guidance, and expert-driven resources.
Built to address the gaps in technician support, Collision ProAssist guidance focuses on the real needs of technicians .
“Technicians are the ones responsible for completing proper, safe repairs,” said Jason Bartanen, founder andc Cief technician advocate. “Yet they’re often the least supported members of the collision repair industry. More-often-than-not, they’re not at industry events and the quality content delivered at these events rarely makes its way back to the shop floor; they don’t have access to technical experts from OEMs and tool, equipment, and product makers; and they’ve often been subjected to a one-size-fits-all approach to training. Collision ProAssist is here to change that — to give technicians the tools, tailored guidance, and direct access to the experts they deserve.”
At the heart of Collision ProAssist is BackBay — a members-only digital community using the Discord platorm to connect technicians with Collision ProAssist staff and a growing network of OEM representatives and tool, equipment, and product makers. A team of experts is waiting, virtually, in the back bay for when technicians need them. BackBay is a space where technicians can feel comfortable asking questions, get real answers, and be part of a community that will shape the future of the industry.
In addition to BackBay, Collision ProAssist offers one-on-one coaching and consulting services that are tailored directly to the individual technician:
- OEM Welding Coaching & Validation: A coaching and testing program built around the technician’s schedule. It delivers remote hands-on training, performance feedback, and practice assignments between sessions — all using OEM materials and weld joints. Following coaching, technicians schedule a separate validation session where they demonstrate their skills and have their welds visually inspected and destructively tested.
- Personal Training: One-on-one remote mentoring and coaching, just like working with a golf or fitness trainer, but for technicians performing collision repairs.
- Coming Soon: New hire assessments and equipment consultations to help shops onboard new talent and make informed investments in tools and equipment.
Collision ProAssist combines real connections, individual coaching, and a commitment to empowering those doing the work to usher in a new era of technician-first support in the collision repair industry.
To learn more or join BackBay, click here.