Jason Bartanen's New Company Offers New Era of Collision Repair Technical Support

Longtime industry technical relations professional Jason Bartanen launched Collision ProAssist, a new organization that supports collision repair technicians with real-world coaching, technical guidance, and expert-driven resources.

Built to address the gaps in technician support, Collision ProAssist guidance focuses on the real needs of technicians .

“Technicians are the ones responsible for completing proper, safe repairs,” said Jason Bartanen, founder andc Cief technician advocate. “Yet they’re often the least supported members of the collision repair industry. More-often-than-not, they’re not at industry events and the quality content delivered at these events rarely makes its way back to the shop floor; they don’t have access to technical experts from OEMs and tool, equipment, and product makers; and they’ve often been subjected to a one-size-fits-all approach to training. Collision ProAssist is here to change that — to give technicians the tools, tailored guidance, and direct access to the experts they deserve.”