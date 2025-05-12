Repairify Announces New Executives

“Repairify sits at the intersection of technology, innovation, and service — three areas I’m deeply passionate about,” he said. “Stepping into this role, my focus is on driving transformation that enhances the customer journey, accelerates digital adoption, and scales operational performance across our global footprint.”

The release refers to Crerar as "a visionary executive leader known for driving digital transformation, operational excellence, and strategic growth across the global automotive industry. With deep expertise in scaling businesses and optimizing performance, he excels in C-suite roles that demand innovation, leadership, and market expansion."

Prior to Openlane, he served as the executive vice preasident of North American Operations at TradeRev. At Adesa US, he led a team of more than 400 people and tripled annual car sales to more than one million units by restructuring sales operations for greater market penetration.

The release concludes by referring to Crerar’s leadership style — marked by high expectations, humility, and a passion for mentoring — as having helped develop future leaders while delivering measurable business outcomes.

"Recognized as one of Canada’s top executives to watch, he brings dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship and a global mindset to every challenge. His expertise in digital marketplaces, business transformation, and global strategy makes him a key player in shaping the future of the automotive and tech sectors."

