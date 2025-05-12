Repairify Announces New Executives

Repairify has appointed Srisu Subrahmanyam as chief executive officer and Keith Crerar as chief transformation officer, according to a news release.
“Srisu and Keith both have notable track records growing companies in the automotive industry,” said John Lindle, Repairify’s executive chairman. “Their experience in digital transformation and ability to increase market penetration while maintaining focus on operational excellence will make them key contributors to the future success of Repairify.”
The release calls Subrahmanyam "a high-impact, customer-focused senior executive with global experience across public and private companies in diverse industries. He has a proven track record of leading large-scale business transformations, driving operational excellence, and accelerating growth in international markets."
He most recently served as executive vice president of operations and president, services and international markets at Openlane, one of the world’s largest digital, used vehicle marketplaces and technology providers. He focused on achieving growth through the implementation of technology and automation, and led the digital transformation of Openlane after the sale of Adesa US to Carvana.
“As a longtime customer of asTech and BlueDriver, I’ve experienced the real-world value Repairify brings through its advanced diagnostics and calibration solutions,” Subrahmanyam said. “I’m excited to lead this next chapter — through product innovation, operational excellence, and a renewed focus on solving our customers' problems — to drive growth and deliver even greater value.”
He previously was the global vice president of engineering at Ingram Micro, chief operating officer of BrightPoint Americas, and leadership positions with Orchard Group and Career Education Corporation. At United Airlines, he rose to vice president of Continuous Improvement, founding the airline’s performance management office and embedding operational excellence company-wide. He began his career at Advanced Process Combinatorics, leading supply chain modeling for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.
Crerar also comes from Openlane, where he served as global senior vice president and head of service operations. He led efforts to optimize global efficiency and customer satisfaction by adapting digital strategies to evolving market needs.
“Repairify sits at the intersection of technology, innovation, and service — three areas I’m deeply passionate about,” he said. “Stepping into this role, my focus is on driving transformation that enhances the customer journey, accelerates digital adoption, and scales operational performance across our global footprint.”
The release refers to Crerar as "a visionary executive leader known for driving digital transformation, operational excellence, and strategic growth across the global automotive industry. With deep expertise in scaling businesses and optimizing performance, he excels in C-suite roles that demand innovation, leadership, and market expansion."
Prior to Openlane, he served as the executive vice preasident of North American Operations at TradeRev. At Adesa US, he led a team of more than 400 people and tripled annual car sales to more than one million units by restructuring sales operations for greater market penetration.
The release concludes by referring to Crerar’s leadership style — marked by high expectations, humility, and a passion for mentoring — as having helped develop future leaders while delivering measurable business outcomes.
"Recognized as one of Canada’s top executives to watch, he brings dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship and a global mindset to every challenge. His expertise in digital marketplaces, business transformation, and global strategy makes him a key player in shaping the future of the automotive and tech sectors."
For more information, visit the Repairify website here.