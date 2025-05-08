Fix Auto Chino Earns GM, VinFast Certifications

Fix Auto Chino officially earned GM and VinFast certifications, according to a news release.

In addition to these new certifications, Fix Auto Chino also holds the prestigious I-CAR Gold Class designation, which recognizes advanced training and ongoing education in collision repair. The combination of credentials affirms Fix Auto Chino’s unwavering dedication to delivering safe, high-quality repairs backed by leading OEMs.

“Earning GM and VinFast certifications is a tremendous milestone for our shop,” said Selvi Rizk-Menard, owner of Fix Auto Chino. “We’ve built our business on trust, transparency, and a passion for excellence, and these certifications reflect our team's hard work and commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry.”

Since opening in August 2024, Fix Auto Chino quickly built its reputation with its customers, holding a consistent 5-star rating on Google Reviews. Customers appreciate the shop’s clear communication, quality workmanship, and timely service.

“Selvi’s leadership and commitment to quality are nothing short of inspiring,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, US Collision, Driven Brands. “With three successful locations, Fix Auto Chino, Fix Auto Moreno Valley, and Fix Auto Brea, she continues to raise the standard for customer care and operational excellence.”

Rizk-Menard continues to lead with a clear commitment to delivering top-quality collision repairs and exceptional service to the communities she serves.

For more information, visit the FixAuto USA website here.