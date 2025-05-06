    ASE Conducts Heating and AC Repair Survey

    May 6, 2025
    The survey, which closes June 2, is the final in a series of studies on which repair tasks are performed most frequently.
    The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is conducting a survey on heating and air conditioning repair tasks. The survey is the final in a series of studies conducted to better understand which repair tasks are performed most frequently.  

    ASE certification is not necessary to participate in the survey. To thank participants, ASE will randomly award five individuals a $100 Amazon gift card. 

    As an industry created and directed organization, ASE depends upon the industry for input. Task lists and test questions are written by industry subject matter experts from independent repair shops, dealers, aftermarket suppliers, OEMs, and trainers. The responses to this survey and the others in the series help drive ASE certification standards and technical training.  

    To learn more and take the survey by June 2, 2025, click here

