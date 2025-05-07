Kinetic and Chilton Auto Body Partner for Bay Area Hub

Kinetic partnered with Chilton Auto Body and its 20 locations across Northern California, according to a news release.

As part of the new partnership, Kinetic is opening its first Kinetic Hub in the Bay Area. The 10,000-square-foot facility, located at 171 Industrial Road in San Carlos, California, will initially serve customers from five Chilton Auto Body locations.

“Our team is excited to collaborate with Kinetic to elevate the service capabilities of our repair centers,” said Mike Chilton, CEO of Chilton Auto Body. “Kinetic brings a unique mix of cutting-edge technology and operational excellence that will help us continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers. We look forward to growing this partnership and offering access to the most advanced digital repair capabilities in the industry.”

At the new San Carlos Hub, Kinetic’s certified technicians will use proprietary AI, computer vision, and robotics to expedite the calibration, repair, and maintenance of EVs, AVs, and other digitally complex vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems. The Hub is AAA certified and received official certification by Rivian, making it one of the few locations in the region authorized to repair and recalibrate Rivian vehicles to manufacturer standards.

“Chilton Auto Body has a 50-year history of providing excellent service to drivers in the Bay Area, and we’re proud to partner with Mike Chilton and his team to bring our advanced digital repair capabilities to their operations,” said Nikhil Naikal, CEO and Co-founder of Kinetic. “Our expansion into Northern California is the next step in fulfilling our mission to bring speed, precision and digital sophistication to modern vehicle repair.”

The new hub strengthens Kinetic’s national footprint, which already includes facilities in Southern California, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. Kinetic continues to build the infrastructure needed to support the future of vehicle repair, particularly for electric, autonomous and ADAS-equipped vehicles.

Kinetic and Chilton Auto Body celebrated the grand opening of the new Kinetic Hub on May 6, with partners, automotive professionals, and community leaders. The celebration featured a Kinetic presentation, lunch and live demonstrations.