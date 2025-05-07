    PPG Introduces New Value and Premium Clearcoat Options

    May 7, 2025
    PPG's two new clearcoats promise to improve throughput with faster drying and curing times.
    The new PPG Super Value Clearcoats provide a cost-effective, dependable option for collision repairs.
    PPG has introduced new clearcoat products for the value-focused and premium collision repair segments in the U.S., according to a news release.

    PPG Super Value SC300 Series clearcoats offer a fast-drying, reliable and cost-effective option.

    The PPG Deltron NXT DC7020 Preium Glamour Speed Clearcoat delivers high-efficiency, high-quality results with significant energy savings due to its five-minute bake time.  

    “PPG is offering the sector options – delivering practical value and advanced performance for today’s body shops,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG segment director, Collision and Allied Products, Automotive Refinish. “These two launches highlight our ability to meet evolving customer needs while continuing to lead the industry in innovation and service.” 

    PPG Deltron NXT DC7020 clearcoat delivers a high-gloss finish and rapid drying times to help body shops increase throughput.
    PPG Super Value SC300 acrylic urethane clearcoats are available in versions that meet the U.S. EPA National Rules volatile organic compounds requirements and the more stringent Rule 2.1 required in states such as California. They are easy to use and provide consistent results for busy shops that need quality and value. They dry quickly and can be cured using air-dry or baking.

    PPG Deltron NXT DC7020 Premium Glamour Speed Clearcoat meets National Rule requirements and delivers fast curing times five minutes at 140 F or under 60 minutes at room temperature and a high-gloss finish when applied over PPG Envirobase High Performance waterborne or PPG Deltron NXT solventborne basecoats. The fast bake time accelerates cycle times and helps body shops reduce energy consumption. 

