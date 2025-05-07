PPG Introduces New Value and Premium Clearcoat Options

PPG has introduced new clearcoat products for the value-focused and premium collision repair segments in the U.S., according to a news release.

PPG Super Value SC300 Series clearcoats offer a fast-drying, reliable and cost-effective option.

The PPG Deltron NXT DC7020 Preium Glamour Speed Clearcoat delivers high-efficiency, high-quality results with significant energy savings due to its five-minute bake time.

“PPG is offering the sector options – delivering practical value and advanced performance for today’s body shops,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG segment director, Collision and Allied Products, Automotive Refinish. “These two launches highlight our ability to meet evolving customer needs while continuing to lead the industry in innovation and service.”