Endeavor Business Media Announces Promotion of Chris Messer to EVP of Transportation, Fleet, and Trailer Group

“Chris has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of the automotive market, and a commitment to delivering value to our audiences and partners. His strategic approach and proven track record make him the ideal leader to take on this expanded role”, said Paul Andrews, CRO of Endeavor Business Media. “We’re excited to see the continued growth and innovation he will bring to both the Vehicle Service and Repair Group and the Fleet and Trailer Group.”

“The transportation industry is a vital part of our economy. I’m excited for the opportunity to make an even bigger impact influencing positive innovation and advancements for the future,” said Chris Messer. “Despite all the technology and tools, this is still a people-driven industry where relationships are a critical component to moving business forward. The people are the best part of the business, and our Endeavor Transportation Group colleagues are the finest in the industry. I truly enjoy working with them on the front line every day to make a difference in the lives of all industry constituents.”

