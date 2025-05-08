    Refinish Distributors Alliance Conference Tackles Timely Issues

    May 8, 2025
    The Spring Member Impact Performance Conference covered emerging opportunities and key political, economic, and technological trends.
    Refinish Distributors Alliance Spring Impact Performance Conference guests toured the Star of India floating museum, creating a memorable setting for networking and meaningful conversations in San Diego.
    Refinish Distributors Alliance Spring Impact Performance Conference guests toured the Star of India floating museum, creating a memorable setting for networking and meaningful conversations in San Diego.

    The Refinish Distributors Alliance welcomed members, manufacturer partners, and guests to its Spring Member Impact Performance Conference from April 22–24 at the Wyndham Bayside in San Diego.  

    The meeting theme was “Setting the Stage for New Revenue Streams,” according to a news release. Over the course of two days, discussions focused on opportunities presented by new and existing vendor partners, emphasizing how collaboration can drive future success. 

    “We were thrilled to welcome new faces — potential new members, two new members, and two new vendor partners,” said Ben Jacobson, RDA executive director. “Their fresh perspectives and collaboration are essential to our continued growth and success.” 

    The conference featured a standout lineup of speakers. Industry expert Pat Baliva, executive sales director, North America at Saint-Gobain, kicked off the meeting. On day two, Renny Doyle, detailer and founder of The Detail Mafia and Detailing Success, and representing Dynabrade, launched the day’s sessions. A series of panel discussions highlighted industrial and other emerging opportunities available to RDA members. Economist and business expert Gene Marks delivered a highly relevant keynote, helping attendees understand key political, economic, and technological trends affecting business. It was particularly timely given the current tariff uncertainties. 

    The RDA thanks all its supporting partners who sponsored this event and helped make it a success. 

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.