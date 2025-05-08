Refinish Distributors Alliance Conference Tackles Timely Issues

The Refinish Distributors Alliance welcomed members, manufacturer partners, and guests to its Spring Member Impact Performance Conference from April 22–24 at the Wyndham Bayside in San Diego.

The meeting theme was “Setting the Stage for New Revenue Streams,” according to a news release. Over the course of two days, discussions focused on opportunities presented by new and existing vendor partners, emphasizing how collaboration can drive future success.

“We were thrilled to welcome new faces — potential new members, two new members, and two new vendor partners,” said Ben Jacobson, RDA executive director. “Their fresh perspectives and collaboration are essential to our continued growth and success.”

The conference featured a standout lineup of speakers. Industry expert Pat Baliva, executive sales director, North America at Saint-Gobain, kicked off the meeting. On day two, Renny Doyle, detailer and founder of The Detail Mafia and Detailing Success, and representing Dynabrade, launched the day’s sessions. A series of panel discussions highlighted industrial and other emerging opportunities available to RDA members. Economist and business expert Gene Marks delivered a highly relevant keynote, helping attendees understand key political, economic, and technological trends affecting business. It was particularly timely given the current tariff uncertainties.

The RDA thanks all its supporting partners who sponsored this event and helped make it a success.