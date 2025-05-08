Caliber Launches 14th Annual Restoring You Food Drive

The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, including Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, launched its annual Restoring You Food Drive on May 5. This year’s campaign will take place at more than 1,800 Caliber locations across 41 states and run through June 20, according to a news release.

Caliber is a purpose-driven organization committed to Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life for local communities, customers, and teammates. Directly benefiting the local communities where the company operates, 2024’s program delivered more than five million meals and more than $800,000 to organizations fighting food insecurity. This year, Caliber is supporting more than 200 food banks nationwide with the goal of collecting six million meals.

“Our annual food drive event is an extension of each Caliber teammate’s commitment and our broader nationwide effort to support our local communities,” Todd Dillender, Chief Operating Officer of Caliber, said. “We are enormously proud of this effort as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our customers and their neighbors, many of whom may face challenges in keeping food on their tables.”