Caliber Launches 14th Annual Restoring You Food Drive

The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, including Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, launched its annual Restoring You Food Drive on May 5. This year’s campaign will take place at more than 1,800 Caliber locations across 41 states and run through June 20, according to a news release.
Caliber is a purpose-driven organization committed to Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life for local communities, customers, and teammates. Directly benefiting the local communities where the company operates, 2024’s program delivered more than five million meals and more than $800,000 to organizations fighting food insecurity. This year, Caliber is supporting more than 200 food banks nationwide with the goal of collecting six million meals.
“Our annual food drive event is an extension of each Caliber teammate’s commitment and our broader nationwide effort to support our local communities,” Todd Dillender, Chief Operating Officer of Caliber, said. “We are enormously proud of this effort as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our customers and their neighbors, many of whom may face challenges in keeping food on their tables.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent and equitable access to healthy, safe and affordable foods that promote optimal health and well-being. Hunger is an often hidden yet urgent crisis that affects one in five households – roughly 13.5% of the U.S., significantly higher than previous years. According to recent data, 14 million children are food insecure, and more than 50 million people turned to food assistance programs in 2023.
“As one of the largest national brands in the industry, we know that restoring the rhythm of our customers’ lives doesn’t stop at ensuring their vehicles run smoothly,” Dillender said. “We are once again excited to extend our support and look forward to seeing our customers, teammates and business partners join together to make a difference.”
Caliber’s Restoring You Food Drive reflects its core values of supporting those in need by addressing this pressing issue. Over the last 13 years, the initiative has contributed over 36 million meals to food banks across the U.S.
Non-perishable food and monetary donations can be made at any Caliber location or conveniently online by June 20, 2025. To help strengthen donations, the Caliber Foundation, Caliber's 501(c)(3) non-profit, will donate an additional 50 cents for every dollar raised. Donations to the Caliber Foundation are tax-deductible.
To learn more or to make an online monetary donation, click here.