Autel Releases Major Alignment and ADAS Calibration Software Updates
Autel released alignment and ADAS calibration software updates for a wide range of 2025 vehicle models, including General Motors, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Subaru, Toyota, and Hyundai. These updates are available for download.
The award-winning Autel IA900WA aligner system, paired with the MaxiSYS Ultra ADAS advanced diagnostic tablet, gives technicians improved alignment accuracy and workflow efficiency.
The ADAS calibration software updates expand Autel calibration coverage of ADAS components and vehicle brands and is available on MaxiSYS tablets upgraded with ADAS calibration software for use only with Autel calibration frame systems and applicable targeting and toolsets.
Coverage Highlights:
General Motors - Alignment and ADAS Coverage for 2025 models
- Buick: Envision
- Cadillac: Celestiq, CT5, Escalade/ESV/IQ, Lyriq, Optiq, and XT4
- Chevrolet: Blazer, BrightDrop 400/600, Colorado, Equinox, Express, Suburban, Tahoe, and Traverse
- GMC: Acadia, Canyon, Savana, Terrain, and Yukon/XL
Honda Motor Company - Alignment and ADAS Calibration Coverage for 2025 models
- Honda: 2025 Civic and CR-V—ADAS coverage, 2026 Passport and 2024-2025 Prologue—Alignment coverage
- Acura: 2025 MDX, RDX, and TLX—ADAS and Alignment coverage
Hyundai Motor Company - Alignment and ADAS Calibration Coverage for 2025 models
- Genesis: 2025 G90 and GV70
- Hyundai: 2025 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6
- KIA: 2025 EV9 and Niro
Nissan - Alignment and ADAS Calibration Coverage for 2025 models
- Nissan: 2025 Pathfinder
- Infiniti: 2024 Q50 and 2025 QX55
Stellantis - Alignment and ADAS (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Around View Monitoring (AVM), and Night Vision Pedestrian Monitoring (NVPM)) for 2025 models
- Dodge: Durango and Hornet
- Jeep: Wagoneer
Subaru - Alignment and ADAS (LDW, Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Force Sensing Resistor (FSR), and AVM
- 2025: Crosstrek, Impreza, Forester, and WRX
TESLA - Alignment Coverage
- 2024: Models 3, Y, S, X, and Cybertruck
Toyota Motor Corp. - Alignment and ADAS (ACC, LDW, BSM, and FSR)
- Lexus: 2025
- Toyota: 2025 Crown HEV, Yaris
Volkswagen Group - Alignment and ADAS calibration coverage for 2024 and 2025 model years:
- Audi: 2025 A5, A7, and Q5
- Bentley: 2024 Bentayga, Continental Series, and Flying Spur
- Lamborghini: 2024 Urus
- Volkswagen: 2024-2025 Passat
Additional ADAS and Alignment or related systems coverage:
TATA Motors
- Land Rover: Range Rover/Sport—Four-wheel Suspension Geometry Setting function; Discovery Sport and Evoque—Four-wheel Steering Angle Calibration
- Jaguar: E-Pace—Four-wheel Steering Angle Calibration
Ford Motor Company:
- 2016 F-150: Pro Trailer Backup Assist Camera Calibration (TAD)
