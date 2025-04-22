Autel Releases Major Alignment and ADAS Calibration Software Updates

Autel released alignment and ADAS calibration software updates for a wide range of 2025 vehicle models, including General Motors, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Subaru, Toyota, and Hyundai. These updates are available for download.

The award-winning Autel IA900WA aligner system, paired with the MaxiSYS Ultra ADAS advanced diagnostic tablet, gives technicians improved alignment accuracy and workflow efficiency.

The ADAS calibration software updates expand Autel calibration coverage of ADAS components and vehicle brands and is available on MaxiSYS tablets upgraded with ADAS calibration software for use only with Autel calibration frame systems and applicable targeting and toolsets.

Coverage Highlights:

General Motors - Alignment and ADAS Coverage for 2025 models

Buick: Envision

Cadillac: Celestiq, CT5, Escalade/ESV/IQ, Lyriq, Optiq, and XT4

Chevrolet: Blazer, BrightDrop 400/600, Colorado, Equinox, Express, Suburban, Tahoe, and Traverse

GMC: Acadia, Canyon, Savana, Terrain, and Yukon/XL

Honda Motor Company - Alignment and ADAS Calibration Coverage for 2025 models

Honda: 2025 Civic and CR-V—ADAS coverage, 2026 Passport and 2024-2025 Prologue—Alignment coverage

Acura: 2025 MDX, RDX, and TLX—ADAS and Alignment coverage

Hyundai Motor Company - Alignment and ADAS Calibration Coverage for 2025 models

Genesis: 2025 G90 and GV70

Hyundai: 2025 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6

KIA: 2025 EV9 and Niro

Nissan - Alignment and ADAS Calibration Coverage for 2025 models

Nissan: 2025 Pathfinder

Infiniti: 2024 Q50 and 2025 QX55





Stellantis - Alignment and ADAS (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Around View Monitoring (AVM), and Night Vision Pedestrian Monitoring (NVPM)) for 2025 models

Dodge: Durango and Hornet

Jeep: Wagoneer

Subaru - Alignment and ADAS (LDW, Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Force Sensing Resistor (FSR), and AVM

2025: Crosstrek, Impreza, Forester, and WRX

TESLA - Alignment Coverage

2024: Models 3, Y, S, X, and Cybertruck

Toyota Motor Corp. - Alignment and ADAS (ACC, LDW, BSM, and FSR)

Lexus: 2025

Toyota: 2025 Crown HEV, Yaris

Volkswagen Group - Alignment and ADAS calibration coverage for 2024 and 2025 model years:

Audi: 2025 A5, A7, and Q5

Bentley: 2024 Bentayga, Continental Series, and Flying Spur

Lamborghini: 2024 Urus

Volkswagen: 2024-2025 Passat

Additional ADAS and Alignment or related systems coverage:

TATA Motors

Land Rover: Range Rover/Sport—Four-wheel Suspension Geometry Setting function; Discovery Sport and Evoque—Four-wheel Steering Angle Calibration

Jaguar: E-Pace—Four-wheel Steering Angle Calibration

Ford Motor Company:

2016 F-150: Pro Trailer Backup Assist Camera Calibration (TAD)

