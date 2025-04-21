    Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize Applications Close May 2

    April 21, 2025
    The prize awards $1.5 million to 25 outstanding skilled trades teachers and their programs in U.S. public high schools.
    Harbor Freight Tools for Schools
    Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, celebrates with his $100,000 check as a 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Grand Prize winner.
    Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, celebrates with his $100,000 check as a 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Grand Prize winner.

    The deadline for skilled trades teachers to apply for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence and win up to $100,000 is Friday, May 2. 

    Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.5 million to 25 outstanding skilled trades teachers and programs in U.S. public schools. Last year, more than 900 teachers applied for their chance to win one of five $100,000 grand prizes. Twenty prize winners receive $50,000 each. 

    “Last year, when I won the prize, it was one of the best moments of my life,” said Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas. “It is such a game changer for your program and the students within your program.” 

    Applicants must be a public high school skilled trades teacher applying solo. Applicants apply from a variety of backgrounds including agricultural mechanics, carpentry, construction, electrical, HVAC, manufacturing, plumbing, transportation mechanics, and welding. 

    Judges will evaluate applicants using the following criteria: 

    • Strong evidence of past teaching success and future innovation 
    • Thoughtful and in-depth application 
    • Positive data and results 
    • Inspirational storytelling 
    • Active engagement with learning modules 
    • Passion, creativity, and leadership

    For more information or to apply, visit the Harbor Freight Tools Prize website here.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.