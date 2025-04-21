Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize Applications Close May 2

The deadline for skilled trades teachers to apply for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence and win up to $100,000 is Friday, May 2.

Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.5 million to 25 outstanding skilled trades teachers and programs in U.S. public schools. Last year, more than 900 teachers applied for their chance to win one of five $100,000 grand prizes. Twenty prize winners receive $50,000 each.

“Last year, when I won the prize, it was one of the best moments of my life,” said Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas. “It is such a game changer for your program and the students within your program.”

Applicants must be a public high school skilled trades teacher applying solo. Applicants apply from a variety of backgrounds including agricultural mechanics, carpentry, construction, electrical, HVAC, manufacturing, plumbing, transportation mechanics, and welding.

Judges will evaluate applicants using the following criteria:

Strong evidence of past teaching success and future innovation

Thoughtful and in-depth application

Positive data and results

Inspirational storytelling

Active engagement with learning modules

Passion, creativity, and leadership

For more information or to apply, visit the Harbor Freight Tools Prize website here.