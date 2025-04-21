Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize Applications Close May 2

The deadline for skilled trades teachers to apply for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence and win up to $100,000 is Friday, May 2.
Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.5 million to 25 outstanding skilled trades teachers and programs in U.S. public schools. Last year, more than 900 teachers applied for their chance to win one of five $100,000 grand prizes. Twenty prize winners receive $50,000 each.
“Last year, when I won the prize, it was one of the best moments of my life,” said Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas. “It is such a game changer for your program and the students within your program.”
Applicants must be a public high school skilled trades teacher applying solo. Applicants apply from a variety of backgrounds including agricultural mechanics, carpentry, construction, electrical, HVAC, manufacturing, plumbing, transportation mechanics, and welding.
Judges will evaluate applicants using the following criteria:
- Strong evidence of past teaching success and future innovation
- Thoughtful and in-depth application
- Positive data and results
- Inspirational storytelling
- Active engagement with learning modules
- Passion, creativity, and leadership
For more information or to apply, visit the Harbor Freight Tools Prize website here.