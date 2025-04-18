    Rotary Solutions University Offers Collision Repair Courses

    April 18, 2025
    Upcoming courses include offerings for computerized measuring technologies and an introduction to steering and suspension.
    Rotary Solutions
    Rotary Solutions University provides online, webinar, and instructor-led training opportunities for collision repair professionals to learn equipment operation, installation, maintenance, service, and sales.
    Rotary Solutions University has upcoming courses for its Chief Collision Technology brand to help collision repair professionals to hone their skills and keep ahead of the competition. 

    Courses include online modules, webinars, and instructor-led learning opportunities.

    The “Introduction to Computerized Measuring” course will teach technicians to use Chief's Computerized Measuring Technologies to identify structural misalignment and maximize repair quality and profitability. The online course is split into five modules. Each module includes a variety of learning materials, such as video lectures, knowledge checks, and a quiz. It costs $150 and more information is available here.

    The webinar “Introduction to Steering and Suspension” provides an estimator’s perspective, highlighting the information that will help technicians understand steering and suspension, steering geometry angles and functions, wheel alignments, and how they can affect ADAS functions. It costs $300; dates and registration information is available here.

    All Rotary Solutions courses are backed by the esteemed International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training, the most stringent accreditation in the industry. For more information on all Rotary Solutions training opportunities, visit its website here.

