NABC Provides Rescue Training for Oklahoma First Responders

More than 30 first responders from the Guthrie Fire Department and surrounding areas put on their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication on March 29, according to a press release.

Advanced safety systems that protect drivers, including numerous airbags, advanced technology, and innovative safety systems, make rescue efforts by first responders more difficult. Hands-on demonstrations helps prepare them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and surrounding areas.

“This is better than watching a video because what you feel in the tool is a lot different. Thank you!” said one first responder after the training.

The training session is part of the National Auto Boody Council First Responder Emergency Extrication Program that prepares local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 6,000 first responders.

The training session was made possible by Tim’s Body Worx, Guthrie Fire Department, AAA Insurance, Allstate, Genesis Rescue Systems, and the NABC FREE program. Tim’s Body Worx, AAA Insurance, and Allstate Insurance provided the vehicles and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

"We engage with our community in many ways, but this event allows Tim’s Body Worx a chance to give back to those who are ready to help all residents in Guthrie and surrounding areas,” said a spokesperson for Tim’s Body Worx.

For more information about the program, visit the NABC FREE website here.