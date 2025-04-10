Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council Receives Car Donation from NABC

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County received a refurbished 2019 Hyundai Tuscon that they can use to improve the lives of veterans throughout Arizona and neighboring states on Tuesday, March 25.

National Auto Body Council members GEICO and Bill Luke Body Shop of Phoenix presented the refurbished vehicle to the JAVC, according to a news release. The council strives to strengthen veterans and their families through a variety of services, programs, education, and hope.

The JAVC is an agency that drives veterans and their families to medical appointments and helps raise public awareness of the sacrifices that veterans have made. It serves a wide area, sometimes traveling as much as 300 miles to help veterans in need. It will use the NABC Recycled Rides vehicle to transport veterans and their family members to medical appointments and to help them with any other needs.

Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at about $51 million.

The donation was made possible by the NABC Recycled Rides program, insurance partner car donor GEICO and repair partner Bill Luke Body Shop of Phoenix. GEICO is the largest donor of vehicles to the Recycled Rides program, donating more than 1,000 vehicles since 2007.

Bill Luke Body Shop operates is a 75,000 square foot facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained technicians. It is a part of the Bill Luke Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership serving the Phoenix area and is an I-CAR Gold Certified collision center.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included Arizona Automotive Paint & Supply, LKQ, Axalta, Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Copart, and Enterprise.

For more information about the Recycled Rides program, visit the NABC website.