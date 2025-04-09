    Webinar to Discuss Latest Developments for CIECA API Standards

    April 9, 2025
    The next Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association on Thursday, April 24, will breakdown the development of CAPIS and its next steps.
    Dan Webster and Paulette Reed will speak about CIECA’s API Standards developments at the CIECA Webinar on Thursday, April 24.
    The next Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Technical Webinar will discuss new developments with CIECA’s API Standards (CAPIS) on Thursday, April 24, at 2 p.m. ET.
    The webinar will cover information about the CAPIS development and next steps, how the Estimate Management Standards and Business Message Suite are converted to CAPIS, a behind the scenes look at the AI Committee and API messages created, and a discussion about what APIs members need. 

    Presenters include CIECA Architecture Committee Chair Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise at Enlyte, and CIECA Technical Project Manager Paulette Reed.

    “The Architecture Committee has been working hard to develop CAPIS and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with members and the industry,” Reed said. “We encourage you to bring your questions and API requests to the webinar.” 

    CIECA members and non-members are invited to attend the webinar and can register here

