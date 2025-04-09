Webinar to Discuss Latest Developments for CIECA API Standards
The webinar will cover information about the CAPIS development and next steps, how the Estimate Management Standards and Business Message Suite are converted to CAPIS, a behind the scenes look at the AI Committee and API messages created, and a discussion about what APIs members need.
Presenters include CIECA Architecture Committee Chair Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise at Enlyte, and CIECA Technical Project Manager Paulette Reed.
“The Architecture Committee has been working hard to develop CAPIS and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with members and the industry,” Reed said. “We encourage you to bring your questions and API requests to the webinar.”
CIECA members and non-members are invited to attend the webinar and can register here.